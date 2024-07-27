The Indian Contingent Donned Tricolour Team India Uniforms Designed By Tarun Tahiliani For The Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024 saw the Indian contingent donning the tricolour courtesy of Tarun Tahiliani

The Indian contingent have arrived at the Paris Olympics 2024. For the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony, India has a total of 117 members in the contingent at the Olympic Games in Paris. Neeraj Chopra, Lakshya Sen, Manu Banker, Nikhat Zareen and Vinesh Phogat are some the leading athletes on whose shoulders ride a billion Indian dreams and high hopes of multiple medals. The contingent featured legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, badminton player PV Sindhu, table tennis player Sharath Kamal, tennis star Rohan Bopanna, archer Deepika Kumari and many more athletes. It was a notable moment for designer Tarun Tahiliani too, who created the Team India uniforms. The ensembles were ikat-inspired and made out of a cotton-khadi blended material.

Tarun Tahiliani dressed the sportswomen in ivory sarees with a tricolour border and the sportsmen in a kurta-bundi set that had the same tricolour-themed detail over the borders. The outfits featured ikat-inspired prints, Banarasi brocade and aimed to reflect a modern Indian ethos.

The men's kurta-bundi set is crafted from a lightweight moss cotton that ensures a breathable experience. The saree, a large part of the country's cultural identity, is made of viscose crepe to make for a natural drape with a high-neck blouse. Both the ensembles have digital printed saffron and green hued panels, inspired by the Indian ikat handicraft.

The Indian contingent in Paris in their tricolour cotton attires made our hearts swell with pride.

