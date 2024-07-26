Visit The Eiffel Tower Like Sydney Sweeney Did With This Travel Guide To The Iron Lady Of Paris

Sydney Sweeney had the time of her life at the Eiffel Tower, so can you!

Sydney Sweeney has been having quite a bit of fun during her recent visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Anyone But You actress was seen having the time of her life exploring the by-lanes of Paris, posing for a selfie and enjoying a delicious plate of spaghetti with the Eiffel Tower in the background. To add to this, she got a taste of true French hospitality, language, monuments, market places, parks and what not. All in all, we can say that we are tempted to follow in Sydney's footsteps and take our very own Parisian trip to the Eiffel Tower.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney's Blue Floral String Bikini Is Her Most Fashionable Companion On Her Family Vacation To St. Tropez

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sydney_sweeney

Here are some interesting details you need to know about the Eiffel Tower to help you make your way to visit the monument as smoothly as possible just like Sydney Sweeney did.

The Eiffel Tower is a lattice tower made out of wrought-iron and is situated on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France. The iconic tower witnesses a footfall of 7 million people annually, making it the most visited attraction in the world. The sparkling lights that are signature to the Eiffel Tower are in fact, a copyrighted art. Standing at 984 feet tall, the tower is an unmissable part of the Parisian skyline. It is named after the engineer Gustave Eiffel who helped create it. What's interesting to note is that Gustave Eiffel himself hadn't designed and built the tower. But it was his company that did the monumental task, between the years 1887 to 1889. The Eiffel tower has a post office and a theatre housed inside it, just in case a traveller is in the mood to post a letter back home or watch a movie, perhaps. Another surprising fact that you might want to know is that there is a champagne bar at the top of the Eiffel Tower. So you can enjoy a drink the next time you're there.

Here is a guide to visit the Eiffel Tower that will come in handy on your next trip.

The Eiffel Tower is open daily between 9:30 AM to 12:45 AM and if you happen to plan a summer trip to Paris, the last entry is at 11:45 PM in those months. For the rest of the year, the last entry is 10:45 PM, followed by the tower closing at 11:45 PM. To avoid huge crowds, the best time of the day to visit the Eiffel Tower is early morning or late in the evening. This will help you steer clear of huge queues. If you just want to visit the first and second floors, you need to have 1.5 hours at hand. But if you're planning to go all the way to the top the tower, you will easily need 2.5 hours to complete the visit. For tickets to the Eiffel Tower, there are a few options depending on the floors you want to access. All tickets include access to the first and second floors, which you can reach by an elevator. Following this, there is a 700 steps climb to the second floor, that will save you a few euros. The summit is only accessible via an elevator from the second floor. You have the option to pick how you want to get to the second floor when booking your summit ticket. Guided tours only allow elevator access.

Trust Sydney Sweeney to be quite the wanderlust lover on her trail to the Eiffel Tower.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney Is Serving All Black With A Chic Edge In An Alexander McQueen Peplum Skirt Set