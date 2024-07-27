Small Plane Crashes In Front Lawn Of US Home: ''Felt Like Explosion''

A twin-engine Piper PA-34 plane suddenly crashed onto the front lawn of the Utah home

In a shocking incident, a small plane crashed into the front yard of a Utah home, where a family was inside. The incident happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, when a twin-engine Piper PA-34 plane suddenly crashed onto the front lawn of Anthony Baugh's residence, shocking witnesses in the area, New York Post reported.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the plane slamming onto the lawn and skidding towards the porch before stopping shy of it. Following the crash, multiple concerned neighbours were seen rushing towards the scene to assist and aid those involved.

Notably, Mr Baugh was not at his residence when the crash happened. He got an urgent call from his wife, who described the shocking scene unfolding before her eyes prompting him to rush home from work. He also watched footage of the crash from his home security camera on his phone.

''It immediately left me in a panic trying to get home as fast as I could,'' he told Fox 13.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the two occupants were aboard the aircraft when it crashed in front of the residential home. The identities of the individuals involved have not been disclosed and they are currently being treated for minor injuries. One home was damaged as were some trees in the area, according to Roy City Fire & Rescue. There were no other injuries other than the occupants of the plane.

Their neighbour Pat Bouwhuis told Fox 13 she ''thought a house had exploded'' when she heard the crash.

The sudden plane crash left Anthony Baugh's family, particularly his wife and children who witnessed it, shaken and traumatized.

''My eldest one, he was shaken up a little bit, we had some family members that passed away in a plane crash a few years ago so it was a little nerve-racking,'' he explained.

The crash is being investigated by the police department, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.