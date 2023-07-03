PhenQ Review 2023 | Fat Burner And Appetite Suppressant [Top Choice For Over 10 Years]

Brief Description of PhenQ (In titles)

Supplement Name: PhenQ

Category: 100% natural dietary supplement

Subcategory: Diet pill (Fat burning and appetite suppressant)

Seller: WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

Supplement Form: Easy-to-digest tablets

Capsules/Package: 60

Packaging Duration: 1 month (30 days)

Registered address - Company Data - Communication

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Company number: SC638930

Phone: +1 (646) 513 2632

Email: support@phenq.com

Price/Packaging: USD69.99

Ingredients:

● Niacin

● Chromium

● Calcium

● a - Lacys Reset

● Nopal

● L-Carnitine

● Capsicum

● Piperine

● Caffeine

PhenQ - Key Features

● 100% natural product

● Scientifically backed ingredients

● New advanced formula

● Vegan-friendly formula

● Non-GMO (with no genetically modified organisms)

● Holds NORTON Shopping Guarantee

● Product manufactured in the United States and the United Kingdom

● FDA certification for its manufacturing facilities

● GMP certification for its manufacturing process

● Offers a 60-day (2 full months) money-back guarantee

● More than 10 years of a successful launch. It is the longest-lasting diet pill.

● More than 190,000 happy customers.

● Unique 5-in-1 action for fast and real weight loss results.

PhenQ - Key Benefits

● Weight loss.

● Fat burning

● Enhancement of metabolic function.

● Appetite suppression.

● Energy boost.

Introduction

Have you ever reached the point of giving up following repeated failed weight loss attempts?

Have you felt despair, anger, sadness, being unable to follow a diet plan and seeing real benefits in your body?

Have you felt angry that even if you manage to lose weight, eventually (in a short period) you regain it and with it even more kilos?

The only truth is losing weight is not a simple matter.

It is a complex process experienced in a completely different way for each person.

The process of losing weight is a soul-destroying process requiring commitment to the goal, persistence, patience and great personal effort.

PhenQ has been the leading natural fat burner/appetite suppressant in consumer preference for many years.

With over one hundred and 190,000 satisfied customers worldwide and over 10 years of success, PhenQ is the number one weight loss selection for men and women of all ages (strictly adults) and all body weights.

In today's article, we focus on the PhenQ weight loss pill, its composition, its mechanism of action, its way to use it and generally, in all that information you would like to know prior to purchasing it.

Obesity today is a huge risk (as the lifestyle and diet of modern man has changed largely).

Therefore, in this battle, you will definitely need a "friend".

PhenQ is a 100% natural nutritional supplement that really works, proven by the hundreds of positive reviews of its users and certainly, of the years it has been in the field.

The PhenQ pill is the longest-lasting weight loss pill on the world market and this is the biggest proof of success.

It's still not a fraud of the many out there, promising miracles.

It is the only pill providing you with a real 5 in 1 action against obesity.

It helps you lose the extra weight; the extra fat and it definitely helps you regain your lost self-confidence.

It is a 100% organism-friendly product, not causing any side effects.

However, let's get to know it a little better.

PhenQ | What is it - How it works

What it is

PhenQ is a natural weight loss dietary supplement, an all-natural supplement imitating the action of the pharmaceutical (synthetic) diet pill Phentermine.

One of the world's leading nutritional health supplement industries manufactures it: WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED, a giant company offering reliable health supplements of premium quality and maximum effective performance.

The company's supplements (including PhenQ) are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

For the preparation of the company's supplements, the highest quality especially is selected and scientifically supported 100% natural ingredients are used.

The PhenQ supplement is one of the most successful (and as mentioned longest) weight loss and appetite suppressant nutritional supplements on the market and one of the biggest successes of the WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED company.

It is aimed at men and women of all body weights.

How it works

The PhenQ supplement is the "friend", the "ally" needed in your battle against obesity.

If you look on the internet, you will actually find many weight loss supplements promising weight loss, fat loss, appetite control, etc.

Nevertheless, how many of them actually work?

You may even have tried quite a few of them from time to time and been disappointed.

However, before you give up trying to lose weight look at PhenQ.

We have checked and tested dozens of products.

The reason why PhenQ stood out for us is clear...

PhenQ is a real weight loss supplement/natural alternative to the well-known pharmaceutical pill Phentermine.

It is the answer to all those who struggled for so many years with diets to achieve real weight loss.

It is the ideal solution for all of us who struggle to control our appetites.

Nevertheless, there is much more.

While the pharmaceutical Phentermine only works as an appetite suppressant, the natural supplement PhenQ (natural alternative solution to Phentermine) offers 5 different actions in just 1 product.

● stimulation of metabolic function and targeted fat burning

● suppressing appetite and reducing the need for junk food

● enhancement of available energy

● stimulation of the dieter's psychology/mood

● preventing the creation of new fat cells

The PhenQ supplement formula is designed to promote weight loss in every possible way.

It promotes the systematic and targeted burning of excess body fat, simultaneously preventing the creation of new fat cells.

Suppresses appetite and prevents overeating episodes.

It boosts available energy and fights the feeling of fatigue that usually accompanies diets.

Improves mood, increases motivation and boosts self-confidence, thus keeping you more "concentrated" to your goal.

Why should I trust PhenQ?

PhenQ is not a simple diet pill!.

It is a multi-action supplement. It's 5 different products in just 1 pill (and even for the price of one).

It is a fat burner, appetite suppressant, energy booster, mood enhancer and muscle-rebuilding booster.

It's ALL the supplements you need, in just 1 pill.

PhenQ has a unique blend of active ingredients (now completely renewed and more enhanced).

It helps reduce body fat by up to 7.24% and boost lean muscle mass by up to 3.80%.

With only natural and scientifically tested ingredients, this particular pill is the safest proposition for real weight loss.

Our reasons for trusting PhenQ

1. Natural composition/Natural weight loss

PhenQ is an all-natural weight loss supplement that does not contain any chemical elements and stimulants, dangerous toxic substances, genetically modified organisms or carcinogenic compounds.

It is a product of nature with the knowledge of science.

It is a natural and completely safe pill offering chemical fat-burning effects, results almost equivalent (and in some areas even more enhanced) than even the pharmaceutical (prescription) Phentermine.

PhenQ does not use any chemical stimulants that could cause you serious health problems.

It also does not use toxic substances (such as DNP found in many weight loss products).

PhenQ diet pills feature an all-natural ingredient formula promoting natural (and safe) weight loss.

It is a completely "pure" formula ensuring top results.

2. Manufacturing company with prestige and reliability

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED, has for years been one of the top selections (if not the top) on the list of the nutritional and health supplement industries.

It is a company that has released many successful products that have been loved by consumers over the years.

A company using its expertise in combination with the highest quality natural ingredients.

In particular, the PhenQ supplement is a weight loss pill counting more than 10 years of successful course (the only one with such a long resistance over time) and this is the biggest proof of quality.

It is the most powerful natural supplement truly imitating the action of the pharmaceutical Phentermine.

Nevertheless, PhenQ is not satisfied with the dynamic appetite suppression achieved with the plant fibers of the Nopal cactus.

It uses (with specially selected ingredients) the power of thermogenesis to promote the conversion of stored calories (body fat) into useful energy (physical, mental and spiritual).

3. High ratings and positive user reviews

We've already mentioned: PhenQ is a supplement with a successful record of accomplishment of more than 10 years and has gained over the years many fanatical fans.

4. Supplement created by health professionals

The ingredient formula of the PhenQ supplement is created only from selected natural ingredients of the highest quality, according to scientific studies & clinical research.

It has been developed under the supervision of health and wellness professionals to ensure its users the best benefits with absolute safety.

5. Unique patented ingredient

PhenQ is unlike any other weight loss supplement on the market.

Its multiple action [which is due to the unique formula of ingredients used] promises (and delivers) weight and body fat loss with permanent results.

One of the main ingredients of the supplement and the secret to its success) is α-Lacys Reset, a patented ingredient offering weight loss equivalent to a chemical fat burner.

It helps you burn 7.24% of your body fat.

In addition, it helps in total weight loss of up to 3.44% (without suffering muscle damage).

Finally, it boosts your increase in lean muscle mass by 3.8%.

PhenQ : Detailed composition

● Chromium Picolinate (80 mcg)

● Calcium Carbonate (230 mg)

● a - Lacys Reset (25 mg)

● Nopal (20 mg)

● L-Carnitine Fumarate (150 mg)

● Capsimax Plus Blend (50 mg)

● Caffeine Anhydrous (150 mg)

a - Lacys Reset: The Secret ingredient of PhenQ

α - Lacys Reset is - without a doubt - the active ingredient making PhenQ diet pill stand out from every other pill in its class.

Here is the reason for it.

PhenQ - with its patented ingredient - Lacys Reset® - offers targeted weight loss in multiple ways.

It has been proven in real scientific studies that this particular ingredient enhances weight loss efforts in the most natural, harmless, yet effective way.

α - Lacys Reset is a patented ingredient backed by Real Science and developed with cutting-edge science and clinical research in mind.

The formula named α-Lacys Reset® has a trademark and proven active power.

It actively contributes to the stimulation of the metabolic response and then activates the natural biochemical function of thermogenesis in the organism.

Thermogenesis - i.e. the increase in the internal temperature of the cells - dramatically enhances the metabolic function in the organism and "triggers" extensive fat burning in the body.

This helps to shed excess and unwanted weight to get a slim and ribbed figure.

With α-Lacys Reset you see real benefits:

● faster and more successful weight loss

● improved energy

● faster recovery after exercise

● targeted loss of body fat (even stubborn localized fat)

● enhanced muscle gains from workouts

● less muscle damage (during cutting)

● noticeably more controlled appetite

● improved mood

● enhanced incentives

Other 3 Key PhenQ Ingredients & Benefits

First PhenQ ingredient: Niacin (vitamin B3)

Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, is a water-soluble vitamin very important for the general health and smooth functioning of the organism (on many levels).

We find it in foods such as meat, fish, nuts, dairy products and whole grain products.

Vitamin B3 or niacin is a combination of two coenzymes: NAD (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and NADP (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate).

Due to this chemical structure, it plays a key role in more than 200 enzyme functions related to the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

The purpose is the production of useful energy.

Yet another very basic function of this crucial vitamin of the B vitamin family is its contribution to the digestive process, contributing to the production of hydrochloric acid helping digestion and promoting the strengthening of the organism's energy reserves.

In addition, it helps in effective weight management and weight loss.

Another important reason for selecting the PhenQ formula is its participation in the synthesis of macromolecules such as polyunsaturated fatty acids and in the production of sex hormones.

Niacin plays a key role in maintaining the health of the skin, the nervous and cardiovascular systems and the psychology of the individual and soothes the symptoms of nervousness, anxiety, overexertion and insomnia.

It reduces bad cholesterol and triglycerides, while at the same time promoting good brain health.

It increases the organism's energy levels (physical, mental and spiritual) and helps reduce fatigue and physical exhaustion occurring during the weight loss process.

In the mixture of the PhenQ supplement, the niacin (vitamin B3), complements and balances its action with other natural ingredients specially selected in key dosages.

Niacin is not actually a "weight loss" vitamin. Its action is much more complicated.

It actually increases appetite, as while favoring extreme fat burning in the body, the organism tends to feel a greater need to consume food.

That is why the PhenQ supplement is combined with other natural ingredients (appetite suppressants) helping you control the calories consumed daily from your meals.

Second PhenQ ingredient: Nopal

Another important ingredient of the PhenQ health and weight loss supplement is the Nopal cactus or prickly pear.

This is one of the ingredients that define the effect of the supplement as a natural Phentermine option.

This cactus is rich in fiber and provides a unique appetite suppressant effect, equivalent to that of the pharmaceutical Phentermine.

However, let's look at a few more facts about this excellent natural health ingredient.

The Nopal cactus grows mainly in the southwestern regions of the United States and Mexico.

It is an excellent natural source of powerful beneficial antioxidant compounds, minerals and vitamins promoting overall health and smooth functioning of the organism.

Nevertheless, the main reason we find this particular ingredient in a multitude of weight loss nutritional supplements is that it is a truly unique source of beneficial plant dietary fiber promoting effective appetite control, resulting in weight loss.

Its antioxidant elements offer a strong anti-inflammatory effect.

At the same time, they contribute to the reduction of blood sugar and cholesterol levels and enhance the good cardiovascular function of the organism.

Clearly, the abundant plant fibers of the cactus promote the smooth digestive process, but also the effective suppression of appetite and avoidance of overeating episodes.

Nopal cactus is an ideal supplement for all those (men and women) who find it difficult to manage their diet and stick to a strict diet/nutrition plan.

However, there are many more important benefits of this particular plant you probably don't know about.

Nopal cactus has very strong antiviral properties.

Prevents and fights various viruses and promotes good health.

It also protects nerve cells from wear and damage, regulates sugar levels, and treats problems of the enlarged prostate.

Third PhenQ ingredient: Capsicum Extract

Capsicum extract (that is, hot pepper extract) is one of the ingredients of the Capsimax mixture you find in the PhenQ supplement. This mixture contains Capsicum, Piperine, Caffeine, and Vitamin B3 (Niacin) as shown above.

The pepper belongs to the Solanoideae family and the Capsicum genus.

All peppers (hot and not) belong to the genus Capsicum.

All peppers contain the so-called capsaicinoids (in varying amounts), offering significant health benefits.

The most popular forms of Capsicum are Capsaicin and Dihydrocapsaicin.

These represent 80 to 90% of all capsaicinoids.

As mentioned earlier, not all types of pepper have the same content of capsaicinoids and therefore the same health benefits.

Depending on the variety of pepper and the extraction method, the capsaicin content also varies.

Capsaicin has attracted all the attention in recent years and has become one of the most popular weight loss supplements.

In traditional medicine, as early as 7000 BC, hot peppers hold a very important place.

The same is true in Chinese medicine, where hot peppers are used as a digestive stimulant for various gastrointestinal disorders.



The strong thermogenic effect of Capsicum Extract accelerates the metabolism, greatly enhances fat breakdown (through the biochemical process of thermogenesis) and increases the levels of available energy.

Nevertheless, the benefits don't end here.

It also has significant appetite suppressant properties promoting more effective and permanent weight loss.

It helps to reduce your hunger, but also to reduce the need to eat unhealthy foods.

It enhances digestion, offering powerful joint and muscle pain relief properties.

Finally, it helps with colds and acts as a powerful decongestant.

PhenQ - Use contraindicated to certain persons

Let's start by clarifying that PhenQ is a completely safe and 100% natural nutritional supplement that imitates the action of the drug Phentermine for effective weight loss.

However, its natural composition - not associated with any side effects - is not for everyone.

The natural ingredients of PhenQ should not be used by:

● pregnant or lactating women

● minors

● people suffering from a serious medical condition

● persons taking medication

● people have undergone or are about to have surgery

● people with heredity in serious diseases

In the event of adverse reactions, it is recommended to immediately discontinue the administration of the supplement and assess the situation by a doctor.

PhenQ - Purchase

The supplement is only available through the company's official website.

As can be seen below, the company gives the customer the option to purchase only 1 bottle of 60 pills (corresponding to a 1 month treatment), without any commitment and subscriptions

However, by purchasing more bottles you get a favorable discount.

See below the options available:

● USD 69.99 for 1 month supply



● USD 139.99 for a 3 month supply



● USD 209.99 for a 5 month supply



Don't forget that you also have a 60-day (i.e. 2-month) money-back guarantee.

PhenQ - Conclusion

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that - as shown by a consumer poll - is the top selection for targeted and healthy weight loss.

It is the supplement with the longest history in the field (over 10 years), the highest rating and the most positive user reviews.

It is a legal Phentermine supplement - 100% natural/non-chemical composition - almost perfectly imitating the action of the pharmaceutical Phentermine for extreme appetite control and effective weight loss.

PhenQ is the ideal choice for losing weight and body fat, suppressing appetite and boosting available energy.

It is worth a try.

