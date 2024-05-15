This Country Has A 256-Kilometre Highway That Never Bends

Saudi Arabia's Highway 10 is the world's longest stretch of straight road.

Saudi Arabia's Highway 10 has emerged as the world's longest straight road, surpassing Australia's Eyre Highway, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. This revelation marks a significant milestone in the realm of transportation infrastructure, as the expansive stretch of Highway 10 extends farther than its predecessor, offering travellers a remarkable journey across vast distances with unobstructed views.

This 256-kilometre (159-mile) asphalt ruler cuts through the vast Rub Al-Khali desert, also known as the Empty Quarter, the largest sand desert in the world. Originally built as a private road for King Fahd, Highway 10 offers a unique driving experience-one devoid of turns for a staggering distance.

Arab News confirms the impressive stretch, highlighting that it runs from Haradh, a city known for its oil and gas reserves, to Al Batha, near the border of the United Arab Emirates.

According to Guinness World Records, it cuts through the desert with no bends left or right or any appreciable gradient up or down. The super-straight stretch has an estimated driving time of around 2 hours.

Previously, the Eyre Highway, a 146-kilometre-long stretch connecting Western Australia and South Australia, held the record for the straightest road. While driving on Highway 10 might seem like setting the cruise control on autopilot, drivers are warned against complacency. Information found on dangerousroads.org emphasises that, despite the lack of bends, collisions are not uncommon. The desert landscape presents its own set of hazards, with vehicles needing to be cautious of stray camels and the occasional kangaroo.

While the exact reasons behind building such a long, straight road remain unknown, some speculate it served as a high-speed route for the King. Regardless of its origin, Highway 10 stands as a testament to modern engineering and a truly unique driving experience, albeit one that requires a healthy dose of driver awareness.