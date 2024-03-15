Partner Content

Delta 9 gummies have surged in popularity as a favored form of consuming cannabis, offering a relaxing experience and other benefits of Delta 9 without the risks associated with smoking. Unlike some edibles, which can take a couple of hours to kick in, Delta 9 gummies typically take effect within 30 minutes to an hour.

Enjoying a dose of Delta 9 as a tasty gummy sounds ideal, but finding the best Delta 9 gummies can be challenging. Some brands miss the mark on taste or potency, leaving consumers disappointed. You're not alone if you're tired of sifting through subpar options. That's why we've compiled a list of the 6 best Delta 9 gummies available today.

These 6 best Delta 9 edibles are from top brands and cater to consumers of all backgrounds, experience levels, and taste preferences. Whether you prefer high-potency, sweet, sour, or even low-potency options, there's something for you on our list.

6 Best Delta 9 Gummies - First Look

1. Exhale : Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies, Our Top Pick

2. Budpop : Best Delta 9 Gummies With Variety Of Unique Flavors

3. Cheef Botanical : Highly Potent Delta 9 THC Gummies For Holistic Well Being

4. KoiCBD: Delta 9 Gummies For Mood Enhancement

5. Dopeboo: Best For D9 THC Gummies Relaxation

6. FABCBD: Premium Quality Delta 9 THC Gummies

When it comes to discussing cannabis within the community, one name that consistently comes up is Exhale. Their Delta 9 gummy line stands out as one of the strongest in the market, catering to various needs.

Exhale offers plain Delta 9 gummies and variations mixed with other natural ingredients like Cannabinol, live resin, cannabinoids, fruit juice, mushrooms, and hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). These ingredients are all 100% natural and may contribute to enhancing various bodily functions.

Whether you're seeking high potency, affordability, sweet or sour flavors, or even lower potency options, Exhale has something tailored to your preferences.

What customers love

Exhale's top seller is the Delta 9 THC Gummy Cube, which has received a stellar 5-star rating from 156 satisfied customers. These Delta 9 gummy cubes are a fruity delight infused with the potent euphoria of Delta 9 THC, offering an ideal way to unwind and elevate your mood after a long day at work.

About Exhale

Established in 2021, Exhale Wellness operates under the motto "Nature Holds the Key to Wellness." The dedicated team behind the scenes is committed to unlocking the therapeutic potential of naturally occurring cannabinoids. Their primary objective is to assist individuals in managing fatigue, anxiety, mood disorders, and chronic pain through a holistic approach that embraces the healing power of nature.

Pros:

● Offers quiz for customers to detect their product match

● Offers 25% discount on first purchases

● Features an extensive selection of premium products

Cons:

● Certain products may be expensive for some

Budpop is another leading brand in the cannabis market, renowned for producing the best Delta 9 gummies derived from CBD and hemp plants. Their production process begins with sourcing the highest quality THC and blending it with pure terpenes to create their signature products.

Each BudPop Delta 9 gummy undergoes rigorous lab testing, ensuring the safety, quality, and purity of both the raw materials and the final products. Despite the advancements in the CBD and hemp industries, BudPop maintains a steadfast focus on delivering premium products that users can trust.

BudPop's gummies come in various unique flavors, with Green Apple being a standout favorite. Each Delta 9 gummy product contains 15mg of Delta-9 THC, providing maximum potency for consumers. Additionally, BudPop includes 2mg of CBC, CBG, and CBN per gummy, offering additional cannabinoids with similar effects.

What customers love

BudPop's top-selling Delta 9 gummies are the "Fruit Punch Delta 9 THC Gummies," it's easy to see why they're so popular. The bite-sized treat is packed with a medley of natural fruit flavors, including mango, strawberry, and watermelon. Each gummy contains 15mg of potent, hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, promising a euphoric wave of inspiration.

About BudPop

BudPop is a reputable vendor specializing in Delta 9 THC and CBD products. Their offerings are known for their high quality, non-GMO ingredients and vegan-friendly formulations. All of their products undergo third-party testing to ensure purity and potency, providing customers with peace of mind.

Pros:

● Vegan-friendly products

● Fast order processing

● Free shipping on orders of $99+

● 90-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

● Does not ship outside of the US

Cheef Botanicals, a prominent name in the supplement market, has expanded its offerings to include cannabis products. Through extensive research and review of clinical trials, Cheef Botanicals has perfected the art of extracting the maximum medicinal potency from CBD, making it a leading retailer in the cannabis industry. One of their latest introductions is a new line of fully legal THC gummies known as Delta 9 gummies.

Cheef Botanicals' Delta-9 gummies stand out for their wide range of delicious flavors. Whether you crave the juicy sweetness of watermelon or the tangy zest of citrus, Cheef Botanicals has something to please every palate. Each bite of their Delta 9 gummies promises a delightful experience.

Their gummies are perfect for those looking for milder options, as each one contains 3mg - 7.5mg of Delta-9 THC. Additionally, they include 1.0mg each of hemp-derived CBC, CBG, and CBN, ensuring a well-balanced cannabinoid profile.

What customers love

The best-selling Delta 9 gummies at Cheef Botanicals is their CBD+Delta 9 THC gummy. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 3mg of Delta 9 THC, offering a powerful blend of CBD and Delta 9 THC designed to promote holistic well-being by rejuvenating the mind, body, and spirit. The gummy is currently available at a discounted price of 33% off.

About Cheef Botanical

Cheef Botanicals was established in 2018 by a dedicated team of health-conscious individuals boasting over 25 years of collective experience in the food industry. Recognizing a gap in the market for all-natural, plant-based solutions for health and wellness, they set out on a mission to fill that void.

Their goal is to provide consumers with a range of organic and natural CBD products that are both effective and environmentally friendly.

Pros:

● 30-day money-back guarantee

● Offers $420 monthly to one lucky subscriber

● Offers free shipping

● Features “Take a Quiz” to choose the best product for customers

Cons:

● Customer service response time is below par

#4. KoiCBD: Delta 9 Gummies For Mood Enhancement

Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies offer a balanced and elevated experience through a harmonizing 2:1 blend of CBD and Delta-9 THC (20mg and 10mg respectively). Available in three delicious flavors, including Blue-Razz, Black cherry, and Grape, these gummies are perfect for unwinding while staying present.

Koi takes great care in making their gummies, adhering to cGMP regulations and carefully blending ingredients to ensure consistency. Third-party lab testing further verifies compliance and purity, ensuring a high-quality product.

When it comes to strength, Koi Delta-9 gummies come in two options: 5mg and 10mg. The right strength for you depends on your experience with cannabis products, your tolerance level, and the desired effects you are seeking. For beginners or those with a low tolerance, starting with the 5mg strength is recommended, gradually increasing the dosage as needed. Individuals with a higher tolerance may find the 10mg strength more suitable for their needs.

What customers love

Reviewers are consistently impressed with the effectiveness of these delta 9 THC gummies. They report that the gummies elevate their mood and are great for activities such as meditating, watching Netflix, and attending concerts or festivals.

About KoiCBD

KoiCBD was established in 2015 with a clear mission: to develop a product line that empowers everyday individuals to comfortably incorporate hemp into their lives. Their philosophy centers on crafting quality products with a defined purpose and intent. KoiCBD is committed to delivering reliable results without resorting to gimmicks or hype, prioritizing transparency and efficacy above all else.

Pros:

● Third-party tested products

● Products are Gluten-free

● Vegan-friendly

Cons:

● Must spend $99+ to get free shipping

#5. Dopeboo: Best For D9 THC Gummies Relaxation

Dopeboo has an extensive collection of Delta 9 gummies featuring over 52 varieties. Their website allows you to easily navigate the options using filters such as Best Selling, Alphabetically, Pricing, and Date.

Dopeboo's Delta 9 gummies are designed to promote relaxation for the mind and body, offering a peaceful retreat from the daily grind. Their unique formulation is crafted to enhance sleep quality, providing a natural and gentle way to unwind at the end of the day.

In addition to calming effects, Dopeboo also offers Delta 9 Gummies that can stimulate creativity. Whether embarking on a creative project or simply seeking inspiration, these gummies can serve as a delightful companion to elevate your mood and spur your creative endeavors.

What customers love

Dopeboo's top-selling Delta 9 gummy is their Blue Raspberry Delta 9 Edibles. These gummies are favored for their balanced dosage, providing 10mg of Delta-9 THC per serving in a delicious blue raspberry flavor. Packaged in a convenient bag containing 15 gummies, these Blue Raspberry Delta 9 Edibles are ideal for discreet and on-the-go use.

About Dopeboo

DopeBoo is an online headshop catering to all your 420 needs. Established in 2017, it has rapidly emerged as a go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts, providing a comprehensive range of products, including bongs, dab rigs, vapes, pipes, and more.

Pros:

● Features an extensive collections of Delta 9 gummies

● Features a blog for uploading educational contents

● Offers the opportunity to become a seller on the platform

● Offers 10% commission on successful referrals

Cons:

● Charges 20% restocking fee on order cancellation

#6. FABCBD: Premium Quality Delta 9 THC Gummies

FabCBD is a name you can always rely on to deliver. With top-notch premium quality products, such as their renowned Delta 9 THC gummies, FabCBD consistently exceeds expectations. They've curated some of the best THC and CBD products by expertly blending cannabinoids to ensure users achieve the optimal experience.

Their Delta 9 gummies aren't designed to send you to the moon; instead, they aim to promote relaxation and upliftment. With a relatively low THC content and a balanced 1:1 ratio with CBD (5mg each), these gummies are perfect for beginners or individuals with moderate tolerance who prefer not to be overwhelmed by higher potency THC edibles available in the hemp market.

Available in two delicious flavors, Guava and Melon, these premium gummies are derived from non-GMO sources, with hemp flowers cultivated domestically in the United States.

What customers love

Customer reviews on FabCBD's official website consistently praise their mood-enhancing Delta 9 gummies as the best in the market. These reviews reflect the genuine admiration and satisfaction of customers, capturing the essence of their delightful experiences with this product.

About FabCBD

Established in 2017, FabCBD has quickly grown into one of the fastest-growing private CBD and hemp companies in the United States. Proudly listed on the prestigious Inc. 5000, FabCBD is recognized as one of the highest-quality suppliers and producers in the CBD market.

At the core of their mission is a commitment to creating and manufacturing premium-quality yet affordable hemp products.

Pros:

● Offers beginner-friendly delta 9 gummies

● Promotes relaxation

● 30-day money-back guarantee

● Vegan-friendly

Cons:

● May be expensive for some users

How We Picked The Best Delta 9 Gummies

Selecting the best Delta 9 gummies can be a nuanced process, involving a careful evaluation of various factors to ensure quality, safety, and effectiveness. From scrutinizing the ingredients to considering customer feedback and rigorous lab testing, several key criteria contribute to the decision-making process. Below, we outline the essential factors we considered when determining the top Delta 9 gummies in the market.

● Quality Ingredients and Materials

One of the primary considerations in selecting the best Delta 9 gummies is the quality of ingredients and materials used in their production. Gummies made from high-quality, organic ingredients tend to offer a more consistent and desirable experience. The best Delta 9 gummies retailers, such as Exhale, prioritize consumer safety and satisfaction by sourcing their ingredients from farms with excellent practices. They ensure that their ingredients are free from harmful additives or contaminants, thus maintaining high quality and reliability for consumers.

● Customer Reviews

Customer feedback is essential in determining the quality of Delta 9 gummies. Positive reviews provide insights into the effectiveness of the product, as well as factors like taste, texture, and overall experience. By gathering and analyzing customer feedback, we gain valuable insights into the performance and satisfaction levels associated with each Delta 9 gummy supplier and their products.

● Price

While affordability is an important consideration for many consumers, it's essential to strike a balance between price and quality. We evaluated the pricing of each brand's delta 9 gummies, considering factors such as quality, potency, and overall user experience, to determine its value proposition before making recommendations. The brands included on our list offer the best value for money when it comes to Delta 9 gummies.

● Lab Testing

Delta 9 gummies should undergo rigorous lab testing to verify their cannabinoid content, potency, and purity. The best Delta 9 gummies retailers such as Exhale, Budpop, and Cheef Botanical, with products that are third-party tested and certified for quality and consistency are given preference on our list.

● Effectiveness

Factors such as onset time, duration of effects, and overall potency are carefully assessed to determine product's efficacy. Gummies from retailers like Exhale, KoiCBD, FabCBD, BudPop, and Cheef Botanicals, that consistently deliver a reliable and enjoyable experience, meeting or exceeding consumer expectations, are prioritized in our selection process.

What Are Delta 9 Gummies?

Delta 9 gummies are edible products infused with Delta 9 THC, a psychoactive compound found in cannabis. They offer a convenient and discreet way to consume THC, providing users with the potential benefits of cannabis in a tasty and easy-to-dose form.

These gummies typically contain a specific amount of Delta 9 THC, ranging from low to high potency levels, depending on the product. They may also include other cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD), terpenes, and natural flavors to enhance the overall experience. It's essential to check the THC content and dosage instructions before consuming Delta 9 gummies to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Benefits of Delta 9 Gummies

Selecting Delta 9 gummies involves considering their potential benefits, which can significantly impact health and wellness. Some of their impacts include:

● Sleep Assistance

Delta 9 gummies are becoming more popular for their potential to improve sleep quality. We've all experienced those mornings when facing the day feels daunting. That's where Exhale's CBN + THC Gummies for Sleep come in handy. These gummies contain Delta 9 THC and CBN, known for their rejuvenating and relaxing properties, which can help ease you into a restful sleep. Additionally, the inclusion of melatonin supports a deeper and longer sleep, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

● Relaxation

Another significant benefit of Delta 9 gummies is their ability to induce relaxation. By consuming Exhale's CBD+THC gummy cubes infused with real fruit juice, you can experience a potent combination of full-spectrum CBD and Delta 9 THC. Conveniently packed for easy transport, these tasty treats allow you to unwind and enjoy long-lasting effects, no matter where you are or when you need to relax.

● Mood Control

Delta 9 gummies have garnered attention for their potential to influence mood, attributed to THC's impact on neurotransmitter activity and mood-regulating pathways. Consuming Budpop's Delta-9 + Live Resin Gummies allow you to indulge in supercharged euphoria with every flavorful bite. This stimulating blend provides a hemp experience with long-lasting benefits, making it ideal for days when you need an extra boost or cerebral stimulation to ignite your creativity.

● Pain Relief

For individuals dealing with chronic pain or discomfort, Delta 9 gummies can offer significant relief. The Organic Full Spectrum CBD + D9 Gummies by Budpop is the best choice for people dealing with joint pain, headaches, and discomfort.

● Stress Relief

THC acts on the body's stress response system, modulating cortisol levels and promoting relaxation. Whether you're seeking relaxation, relief, or a boost in mood, consuming Dopeboo's Blue Raspberry Delta 9 Edibles offer a delicious and controlled way to enjoy the effects of Delta-9 THC on stress.

How To Find The Right Delta 9 Gummies for You

● Potency

Potency refers to the concentration of THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, present in the gummies. If you're new to THC or prefer a milder experience, opt for FabCBD Delta 9 gummies with a lower THC content of 2-10mg. Conversely, if you have a higher tolerance or seek more pronounced effects, choose gummies with higher potency levels (15-50mg), especially those from Exhale.

● Other Cannabinoids

In addition to THC, consider the presence of other cannabinoids in the Delta 9 gummies. Cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, and CBG may offer complementary benefits and enhance the gummies' overall therapeutic effects.

● Intended Benefits

Identify the specific benefits you're seeking from Delta 9 gummies. Whether it's pain relief, stress reduction, mood enhancement, or sleep assistance, choosing gummies formulated to target your desired outcomes is essential.

● Flavor

Consider the flavor preferences when selecting Delta 9 gummies. Gummies come in various flavors, ranging from fruity and sweet to sour and savory. Choose flavors that appeal to your palate and enhance your overall product enjoyment.

● Dietary Suitability

If you have dietary restrictions or preferences, such as vegan, gluten-free, or sugar-free, prioritize delta 9 gummies from retailers we recommend as their products meet these criteria.

Delta 9 vs Delta 8 vs Delta 10: What's the Difference?

Delta 9, Delta 8, and Delta 10 are different forms of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The main difference between them lies in their molecular structures, which affect their potency and effects on users.

Delta 9 THC is the most well-known and abundant form of THC found in cannabis. It is responsible for the euphoric "high" associated with marijuana consumption and is classified as a controlled substance in many regions due to its psychoactive effects.

Delta 8 THC is a variation of THC that is chemically similar to Delta 9 THC but has a slightly different molecular structure. It is known for producing milder psychoactive effects compared to Delta 9 THC, leading to a more relaxed and less intense high.

Delta 10 THC is a lesser-known form of THC that has gained attention in recent years. It is a structural isomer of Delta 9 THC, meaning it has the same atoms but arranged differently. Delta 10 THC is believed to produce effects similar to Delta 9 THC but with subtle differences in potency and duration.

Other Types of Delta 9 Products

In addition to Delta 9 gummies, several other types of Delta 9 products are available on the market, each offering unique delivery methods and potential benefits. Here's a brief overview of some common Delta 9 products:

● Delta 9 Vapes

Delta 9 vape cartridges or pens contain concentrated Delta 9 THC oil, which is heated and vaporized for inhalation. Vaping allows for fast-acting effects, making it an ideal option for those seeking fast action and immediate relief from symptoms such as pain or anxiety. Delta 9 vapes come in various flavors and potency levels.

● Delta 9 Capsules

Delta 9 capsules are oral supplements containing measured doses of Delta 9 THC encapsulated in a gelatin or vegan-friendly shell. Capsules offer a convenient and discreet way to consume Delta 9, making them suitable for users who prefer a precise dosage and long-lasting effects. Capsules typically have slower onset times than other delivery methods but provide extended relief over several hours.

● Delta 9 Flower

Delta 9 flower refers to the raw, dried buds of the cannabis plant containing high levels of Delta 9 THC. Smoking Delta 9 flower allows for rapid absorption of THC into the bloodstream, resulting in immediate effects. Delta 9 flower is available in various strains, each with its unique cannabinoid profile, aroma, and flavor.

● Delta 9 Tincture

Delta 9 tinctures are liquid extracts made by steeping Delta 9 THC-rich cannabis flowers or concentrates in alcohol or oil. Tinctures are administered sublingually (under the tongue) using a dropper, allowing for quick absorption into the bloodstream. Delta 9 tincture is an alternative for users looking to customize their THC intake or avoid smoking or vaping.

● Delta 9 Topicals

Delta 9 topicals are cannabis-infused products designed for external application to the skin, muscles, or joints. These products come in various forms, including lotions and balms, and are formulated with Delta-9-THC and other cannabinoids.

FAQs About Delta 9 Gummies

Q1. Do Delta 9 Gummies Help With Pain?

Yes, the THC in Delta 9 gummies interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system to modulate pain perception, potentially reducing discomfort. Exhale's Live Resin Delta 9 THC gummies is often recommended for those seeking relief from body aches.

Q2. How fast do delta 9 gummies work?

The onset time of Delta 9 gummies can vary depending on factors such as metabolism, dosage, and individual tolerance. Generally, it may take anywhere from 30 minutes to 1 hour to feel the effects of Delta 9 gummies after consumption.

Q3. Is Delta 9 legal?

In some regions, Delta 9 THC derived from hemp containing less than 0.3% THC by dry weight is legal under federal law in the United States. However, Delta 9 THC derived from marijuana remains illegal at the federal level but may be legal for medical or recreational use in certain states where cannabis is regulated.

Q4. How Long Do Delta 9 Gummies Last?

The duration of Delta 9 gummies' effects can vary depending on factors such as dosage, individual metabolism, and tolerance. Generally, the effects of Delta 9 gummies can last anywhere from 4 to 8 hours, with peak effects typically occurring within the first 2 to 4 hours after consumption.

Q5. Do delta 9 gummies have side effects?

Like any cannabis product, Delta 9 gummies may cause side effects, especially at higher doses or in individuals sensitive to THC. Common side effects may include dry mouth, red eyes, increased heart rate, impaired coordination, and cognitive effects such as paranoia or anxiety.

Conclusion: Top Brands Of Delta 9 Gummies To Try!

Delta 9 THC gummies have gained significant popularity in recent years as a relatively new marijuana product. Unlike other forms of THC, these gummies offer convenience and discretion, eliminating the need for smoking or specialized equipment. With a longer shelf life, they provide an accessible option for cannabis enthusiasts.

If you're ready to explore Delta 9 gummies, our curated list of the six best brands serves as a helpful guide. We considered various factors such as flavors, ingredients, customer reviews, and the retailers' reputation to ensure a well-rounded selection for our readers.

However, it's essential to approach the consumption of Delta 9 gummies responsibly. Individual tolerance levels vary, so starting with a low dose is advisable to ensure a positive experience.

