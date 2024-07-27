Suzuki Motorcycle India Recalls Over 3.8 Lakh 125 cc Scooters In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has recalled over 3.8 lakh 125 cc scooters in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has issued a recall for almost four lakh two-wheelers in India. As per the data on Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website, 263,788 units of Access 125, 52,578 units of Avenis 125 and 72,045 units of the Burgman Street have been recalled over a potentially faulty high-tension cord which is a part of the ignition coil. The affected models were manufactured between April 30, 2022 and December 3, 2022. Suzuki is in the process of contacting the owners of the affected scooters and will get the faulty part replaced free of cost at the nearest service centre. The Access 125, Avenis 125 and the Burgman Street were recently upgraded with new colour schemes in India.

The statement on the SIAM website says, "Since high tension cord which did not meet the drawing requirements (NG) was installed to ignition coil, crack and breakage occurred in high tension cord due to repeated bending caused by engine oscillation during running, resulting in engine stall and starting failure. Further, when cracked high tension cord is exposed to water, the vehicle speed sensor and throttle position sensor may be damaged by the leaked ignition output, resulting in speed display failure or starting failure."

We have reached out to Suzuki Motorcycle India for a statement on the recall and will update as soon as we have one.

In a separate instance, the company also recalled 67 units of the V-Strom 800 DE middleweight adventure motorcycle over a potentially faulty rear tyre, which can develop cracks or separation of tyre tread or other deformation of the tyre. The affected owners have been contacted and the rear tyre will be replaced if deemed necessary. The V-Strom 800 DE is assembled in India, with parts imported from Japan including tyres. In such situations, the faulty part is replaced by the company free of cost and Suzuki may take a similar step in India and USA. The affected models were manufactured between 5th May 2023 and 23rd April 2024.