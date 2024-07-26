Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Recalled In India And USA Over Potential Rear Tyre Defect

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been on sale in India since March 2024

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE was launched in India earlier this year in March 2024 and is currently priced at Rs. 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Although, there is a recall that has been issued for the V-Strom 800 DE in India and in USA over a potential rear tyre defect. A total of 67 units in India and 1,688 units in USA have been recalled for the same. The V-Strom 800 DE is assembled in India, with parts imported from Japan including tyres. In such situations, the faulty part is replaced by the company free of cost and Suzuki may take a similar step in India and USA. The affected models were manufactured between 5th May 2023 and 23rd April 2024.

So, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website reveals that the rear tyre on the V-Strom 800 DE can develop cracks or other deformation of the tread. Under continuous use, the tyre tread may separate from the actual structure of the tyre, which can cause a potential hazard for riders.

The statement on SIAM's website says, 'Affected vehicles may have been equipped with a rear tyre that can develop cracking or other deformation of the tyre tread. In worst case under continued use, portions of the tyre tread may separate from the tyre structure & impact overall vehicle dynamics'

Suzuki's middleweight adventure motorcycle has created a significant buzz with its entry, being not only feature loaded but also offers good performance on and off the road.