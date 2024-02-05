Partner Content

Introductory note

Pre-workout supplements are specially designed nutritional supplements, offering a strong "kick" of energy/strength/endurance to your organism.

The purpose?

To perform to the maximum extent in the coming training, as demanding and intense as it is.

No matter what time of day it is (and no matter how tired you are from the whole day).

However, if you fancy evening workouts (or even if your commitments don't allow you any other time of the day), then maybe you have faced problems as well, with most pre-workout supplements (as containing large amounts of caffeine).

This wave of energy offered to you during training, unfortunately, then it turns into a big problem for your sleep.

Nevertheless, caffeine - until recently - was synonymous with pre-workouts.

In any case, today, almost every company has launched a stim-free product (that is, with no stimulants, such as caffeine).

In this way, the sports supplement industry enables all individuals (even those sensitive to stimulants and caffeine) to be able to perform at their best in their workouts, and in fact, without facing any problem with their night's sleep (no matter how late the training took place)

In this article, we have collected for you the top four (4) caffeine, or other stimulants free pre-workout supplements, to "take off" your workouts and ensure you have the perfect and healthy body you are aiming for.

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Training Green Apple Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) Legion Athletics Performance Surge

Despite the many advantages offered by caffeine in sports (and not only) as the most basic stimulant of natural origin, it can be replaced with other "stimulant" substances not causing overstimulation, irritability, nervousness, sleep disorders, difficulty concentrating & rapid heartbeat .

However, let's see in practice how you can benefit from training with the top four (4) caffeine-free pre-workout supplements.

Top 4 Caffeine-free Pre-workout Supplements | Stim-Free

#1. Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Training Green Apple

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Training Green Apple – What it is

Crazy Nutrition's Intensive Pre-Train is a unique pre-workout supplement (i.e. used prior to training), which with its natural ingredient formula supports the healthy increase in muscle mass, the constant increase in the athlete's available energy (so to have efficient trainings from the first to the last minute), and the strengthening of focus.

With natural ingredients (not causing nervousness), Crazy Nutrition's Intensive Pre-Train defeats the fatigue of the day and allows you to train efficiently even late at night.

The supplement formula is available in powder form to create a tasty and enjoyable shake with huge physical and mental benefits.

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Green Apple's formula features ONLY the highest quality natural ingredients backed by scientific research and proven to maximise energy, athletic performance and focus.

The ingredients work effectively without causing stomach cramps, itchy skin or tremors. It gives you motivation and confidence to perform better in every workout.

The Intensive Pre-Train supplement is safe even for daily use and does not cause harmful side effects.

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Green Apple – Brief description

Basic Ingredients:

Citrulline malate 2:11 (7,000 mg), beta alanine (2,500 mg), betaine anhydrous (1,800 mg), L-taurine (1,000 milligrams), En-Xtra alpinia galanga (100 mg), KSM-66 ashwagandha (300 mg)

Price/Dose: USD 3.00 or USD 2.10 for monthly subscribers

Price/Packaging: USD 59.99 or USD 41.99 for monthly subscribers

Servings/Container: Twenty (20)

Flavors:(decaffeinated): Green Apple

Shipping Fees: FREE on purchases of USD 60.00 or more

Why should I select it?

It's not as easy to find a really effective caffeine-free pre-workout, as it is to find one that contains caffeine.

It can lead you to many "wrong" purchases where - in addition to your money - you lose faith and commitment to your goal.

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Green Apple is a pre-workout powder that will surprise you for its many benefits in your training.

It improves your mental focus and banish every ounce of fatigue from mind and body.

With a truly wide range of ingredients (all natural and scientifically supported) it provides your organism with the necessary mind and body boost before training.

How do the ingredients of Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Green Apple work?

CITRULLINE MALATE 2:1

This amino acid is used to improve blood circulation, allowing the body a number of important benefits (including muscle rebuilding).

BETA-ALANINE

Even this amino acid (although not essential for the organism) is extremely beneficial and provides many important health benefits.

It helps reduce the build-up of lactic acid in the muscles, and this is a major reason why it is widely used in sports supplements.

This means, by reducing lactic acid in the muscles it contributes to the improvement of the individual's athletic performance (and in fact by promoting the reduction of muscle fatigue even in long, difficult and demanding training sessions).

B VITAMIN BLEND

The vitamins of the B complex are the vitamins par excellence for energy in the muscles, sports performance, physical well-being.

VITAMIN C

Vitamin C is a health vitamin. It contributes to the general well-being of the body, boosts immunity, helps in rapid recovery... while also supporting the natural production of collagen (which helps in optimal muscle recovery after training).

L-TAURINE

Another natural amino acid found in the Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Green Apple supplement is L-Taurine.

This is another natural amino acid that contributes to the immediate stimulation of the body's energy levels, without any feeling of nervousness.

In addition, it also contributes to increasing focus, boosting physical condition & physical endurance, as well as maximising the user's athletic potential.

EN-XTRA®

The patented ingredient EN-XTRA® is a new and innovative ingredient created to help control the symptoms of caffeine.

Reduces anxiety and stress levels, increases alertness, enhances mental clarity and provides calm for up to five (5) hours.

Caution. This ingredient does not cause lethargy or impairment of the person's functions.

On the contrary, the person remains fully functional, and (as studies attest) more than ever).

KSM— 66® ASHWAGANDHA

Another patented ingredient found in Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Green Apple is KSM— 66® ASHWAGANDHA, a more concentrated and more potent form of the popular ashwagandha herb.

This natural adaptogenic herb supports reduced stress levels, increased energy and improved physical endurance.

It also leads to increased muscle gains and helps in the targeted and rapid reduction of excess body fat.

#2. Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner – What it is

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner is exactly what its name promises, a powerful pre-workout fat burner.

It is a blend of natural ingredients boosting energy without the use of caffeine (and therefore without side effects).

With its innovative formulation, Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner contributes to enhanced fat burning, while protecting muscle mass from damage & keeping it intact.

Its 100% natural formulation - with ONLY highly effective natural ingredients backed by scientific studies - guarantees real results!

Forge Legion is your best ally for "burning stubborn accumulated fat" and a boost of energy that will give you "wings" in your workouts.

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner – Brief description

Basic Ingredients:

Calcium β-Hydroxy β-Methylbutyrate (HMB), Citicoline, and Yohimbine HCL

Price/Dose: USD 1.11 or USD 1.00 for monthly subscribers

Price/Packaging: $49.99 or $44.99 for monthly subscribers

Servings/Container: Fourty-five (45)

Taste: Neutral

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner – How it works

If you're tired of "sweating" in gyms without real results, then it's time to try Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner.

Lipolysis. Muscle stimulation. Empowerment. Energy. Performance.

The natural sports enhancement supplement Legion Forge comes with a formula that leaves no doubts about its effectiveness.

With three (3) science-backed high-quality ingredients it helps build and maintain muscle.

No more temporary results.

Now you can build muscles that you won't see them "deflate" after a while.

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner - with its energizing formula - is for EVERY athlete.

It offers significant physical benefits... but also real spiritual & mental benefits.

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner does not contain caffeine and does not cause the side effects of caffeine.

Therefore, it can be used without fear (by everyone) even in training very late at night.

Legion Forge comes in capsule form for really easy use.

Without dosages and mixtures.

Who needs it?

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner is a natural pre-workout supplement that really appeals to everyone, from amateur athletes and training beginners, to sports professionals or even bodybuilders (whose training demands are huge).

This way anyone can optimize the way their body metabolizes fat during training, boost their energy reserves (without jitters and other side effects), and boost their performance.

Who Should Not Take It?

If you need creatine for your training and BCAAs, then Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner is not what you are looking for. Continue your search elsewhere.

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner – Why I should select it

Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner is one pre-workout supplement among dozens more.

Therefore, why should I select it?

What makes it different from other corresponding pre-workout supplements is its clinically effective composition of three (3) highly active ingredients given in key dosages.

The Legion Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner formula is designed to optimize fat metabolism during training, and it succeeds. Just like that.

#3. Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim)

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) – What it is

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) is a protein powder that - as we can see from the beginning - does not contain any stimulating substances.

It has been designed to "shake up the waters" and offer a completely fresh proposal for your workouts.

Especially for you.

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) is not like other protein supplements. Provides customized protein powder mixes for each customer individually (according to information provided by him to the company).

Among the various details that will be requested are age, weight, gender, diet, as well as the person's usual exercise routine.

It also helps you achieve your own fitness goals.

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) – Brief description

Basic Ingredients:

L-Citrulline DL-Malate 2:1 (4,000 mg), Creatine monohydrate (3,000 mg), Beta Alanine (1,500 mg), Leucine (1,000 mg), Isoleucine (500 mg), Valine (500 mg)

Price/Dose: USD 1.85

Price/Packaging: USD 26.00

Servings/Container: 14

Flavors: Watermelon or Strawberry Lemonade

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) – How it works in weight loss (and more)

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) is a pre-workout supplement proposal that will definitely not leave you indifferent.

And just the fact that it ensures specialized support for each user is an important help to achieve the maximum personal benefits!

In general, a high protein diet has been scientifically proven to be important in muscle building as well as weight loss (from body fat).

This means that a specially designed protein supplement is very likely to help you achieve goals that you would never have achieved without it.

The ingredients used in this particular supplement have been studied and (proven) to deliver real results.

They are used extensively in sports nutrition and are the best basis for building a muscular and lean, toned and healthy body.

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) formula helps boost metabolism, improve fitness, suppress appetite (by slowing digestion), muscle recovery, eliminate muscle soreness, target fat loss and muscle development, as well as many others.

#4. Legion Athletics Performance Surge

Legion Athletics Performance Surge – What it is

Legion Athletics Performance Surge is unlike any other pre-workout boost supplement you'll find in abundance on the market.

First, it does NOT contain caffeine.

Instead of having caffeine, it has created a tonic formula of L-citrulline and beta-alanine, which gives an energy charge without side effects.

With 600 mg of ashwagandha KSM-66 extract, 450 mg of PeakATP and 300 mg of alpha-GPC, the Legion Athletics Performance Surge supplement is a dynamic proposal for efficient training.

The company provides two (2) flavors to find the one that suits you best.

Either in Blue Raspberry, or in an unflavored option (to make your own drink without affecting its taste).

Since it contains no caffeine, Legion Athletics Performance Surge is suitable for ANY athlete with a sensitivity to stimulants.

Gainful Pre-Workout (Non-Stim) – Brief description

Basic Ingredients:

KSM-66TM ashwagandha extract (600 mg), PeakATP (450 mg), Alpha-GPC 50% (300 mg)

Price/Dose: USD 1.17 or USD 1.05 for monthly subscribers

Price/Packaging: USD 34.99 or USD 31.49 for monthly subscribers

Servings/Container: Thirty (30)

Flavors: Blue Raspberry or Natural

Sweeteners: Natural (from Stevia)

Important Information: Gluten-free, Vegetarian & Vegan

Legion Athletics Performance Surge – Why I should select it

Especially bodybuilding athletes (professionals and amateurs) know how high the demands of this particular sport are.

Energy is required. Increased focus. Physical strength and endurance. Fast recovery.

That's why we selected the Performance Surge from Legion Athletics.

It's the "power" you need, without causing side effects.

Legion Athletics Performance Surge is a powerful & effective pre-workout supplement, that does NOT contain caffeine and does NOT cause jitters.

It even replaces caffeine with a blend of L-citrulline and beta-alanine, and really delivers improved strength, endurance and focus, with zero side effects.

Pre-Workout Supplements – What they are and what they are for

Most supplement companies now offer stimulant-free or caffeine-free products to "satisfy" this special audience with sensitivity to these substances.

Therefore, if until today you had an "excuse" for not performing at the gym, today you don't have any.

Caffeine-free pre-workout supplements are HERE and offer you a solution.

Dynamic workouts.

Tireless training.

Workouts with maximum physical gains, every time

Besides, at this point you might be wondering, "Can I really get full energy without caffeine?".

The answer is YES.

Sports supplement companies are replacing stimulants with other ingredients (of natural origin) that can replace caffeine and deliver significant amounts of beneficial energy, however, without causing overstimulation/jitteriness/sleep disturbances.

In this way, when we refer to "pre-workout supplements without caffeine" we are talking about natural supplements that increase energy but do not cause nervousness.

I mean, they do not contain caffeine.

Does this sound strange? Energy without nervousness?

Now, it is 100% possible.

Caffeine-free pre-workout supplements are the ideal proposition for a large category of people who have difficulty with stimulants (certainly including caffeine) and face side effects from them.

Thus, they replace caffeine and other stimulants with other high-quality energy-boosting ingredients, which, however, do not cause jitters at all.

An example?

L-citrulline, creatine monohydrate, beta-alanine, as well as betaine.

An increasing number of gym goers and fitness enthusiasts are now turning to caffeine and stimulant free formulas to avoid the hyperstimulation these substances cause.

Why?

Think now of being at work all day, tired mentally and physically.

And late at night wanting to go for your workout.

Even if you're not sensitive to caffeine, taking a high-dose caffeine supplement so late at night will definitely affect your sleep quality.

Is a “caffeine-free” supplement and a “stimulant-free” supplement the same?

Yes and no.

Caffeine is the most well-known and popular natural stimulant.

A supplement therefore without caffeine does not necessarily mean that it does not contain other stimulants.

Conversely, a stimulant-free supplement excludes the use of any substance with stimulant properties.

For example, there are supplements which may contain lesser-known stimulants (such as theobromine, synephrine and hordenine).

In other words, they aim to enhance athletic performance & energy with other ingredients, less "stimulating" than caffeine (so they don't cause nervousness).

Caffeine – What it is and what is its role in pre-workout supplements

Having that in mind, let's take a closer look at the stimulant caffeine in pre-workout supplements on the market today.

Caffeine is a powerful central nervous system (CNS) stimulant, it is the most broadly consumed on the planet and has the most fanatical followers.

As a substance that works by increasing the normal activity of the CNS (the central nervous system that includes the brain and spinal cord), caffeine has become, among other things, an extremely common substance in a multitude of nutritional supplements (including pre-workout supplements).

It has the ability to bind to adenosine receptors in the brain, thus naturally increasing CNS activity.

Well, what is the caffeine doing in these pre-workout supplements?

Essentially, what caffeine does is trick the user's brain into feeling stimulated & energized (even if it comes after an incredibly tiring day at work).

There is relevant scientific research and studies showing that taking caffeine before exercise reduces the rate of perceived effort (that is, the effort that the person expends to complete the training).

The positive contribution of caffeine to exercise is therefore non-negotiable.

Nevertheless, if the person is not "tolerant" to its use?

If you experience side effects?

Is there no way to "boost" his energy without unpleasant consequences?

Summary - Is It really worth buying a top caffeine free pre-workout supplement?

Absolutely yes.

Stim-free supplements have become a new fad and are aimed at everyone (and not just people sensitive to caffeine)!

Just think about the following.

Why let a full caffeine supplement affect your night's sleep (especially if you work out late at night)?

Now you can have exactly the same energy boost... without affecting your sleep.

Dynamic training and then sleep like a bird.

The top caffeine-free pre-workout supplements provide many and varied benefits for athletic performance, fitness, general health and well-being of the user.

