Delhi Builder Slaps Girl Amid Property Dispute, She Falls Off Roof

A shocking video has surfaced from Delhi, showing a girl being thrown from a roof during a heated argument with a builder. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the girl in a dispute with the builder.

As the argument heats up, the girl is slapped and she falls from a height of nearly six feet.

The incident, which occurred on July 25 in Delhi's Kirari area, has prompted immediate action from the police. Authorities have filed a case against the accused builder at the Aman Vihar police station. Reports indicate that the argument between the girl and the builder was related to a property dispute.

The builder is still on the run and officials said that multiple teams have been formed to find and arrest him.

Cases against women have spiked over 12 per cent in the last year with the assault being one of the most-committed crimes in the national capital. Delhi registered 14,158 crimes against women last year, according to official data by the National Crime Records Bureau.

The data painted a grim picture of women's safety in India, with over 50 cases being registered every hour.