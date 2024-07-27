Boyfriend Stabs 20-Year-Old To Death Near Mumbai, Dumps Body In Bushes: Cops

Five teams have been formed to trace the boyfriend.

A 20-year-old was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, and her body was dumped in the bushes near a railway station in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai) Vivek Pansare said the police received a call around 2 am that a girl's body was found in the bushes near the Uran railway station. Officials said the body bore multiple injury marks and stab wounds, indicating that she was murdered very brutally.

The woman who was killed has been identified as Yashashree Shinde, who had been reported missing. The 20-year-old was a resident of Uran and used to work in Belapur, about 25 km away.

"Our initial investigation suggests the woman was murdered after a love affair went wrong. The girl's boyfriend had also gone missing with the girl and is yet to be found. He is the primary suspect. A case of murder has been registered and five police teams have been formed to trace him," said an official.

