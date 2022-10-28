On Camera, Maharashtra Man Smashes Mother's Head With Log After Argument

Police said a case registered against the man and investigation is on.

A woman was injured after her son, in a fit of rage, attacked her with a wooden log in Maharashtra following an argument over her pension, officials have said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours in Maharashtra's Baramati, the police said.

A video of the incident shows the man speaking to her mother who is sitting on a rock outside a house.

Officials said he was asking her mother to hand him over her pension, but she refused to do so.

Furious over the denial, the man picks up a huge log from the road, and throws it on the woman in a bid to smash her head.

The woman screams in pain holding her head with both her hands, while her son crashes to road after launching the attack.

Police said a case registered against the man and investigation is on.