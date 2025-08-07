Man Dies After Friend He Was Drinking With Smashes His Head With A Stone

Two childhood friends were drinking together in Maharashtra's Sangli. One friend reached for the other's pocket to grab some money. Moments later, one of them was dead from a deep head wound.

The incident unfolded in the Kupwad industrial area of Sangli, where 24-year-old Pratap Rajendra Chavan fatally struck his friend Mayur Sachin Sathe, also 24, with a stone late on Wednesday night.

The two men had been drinking together throughout the day when an altercation began, with Sathe allegedly taking money from Chavan's pocket without consent, sparking a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Chavan attacked Sathe with a stone, killing him at the scene.

Chavan surrendered to the Kupwad police station shortly after the incident and confessed to the crime. The police have registered a case and further investigation into the case is underway.