Man Dies After Friend He Was Drinking With Smashes His Head With A Stone

- Two friends drank together in Sangli's Kupwad industrial area all day
- Pratap Rajendra Chavan fatally hit Mayur Sachin Sathe with a stone
- The argument began when Sathe took money from Chavan's pocket without consent
Two childhood friends were drinking together in Maharashtra's Sangli. One friend reached for the other's pocket to grab some money. Moments later, one of them was dead from a deep head wound.
The incident unfolded in the Kupwad industrial area of Sangli, where 24-year-old Pratap Rajendra Chavan fatally struck his friend Mayur Sachin Sathe, also 24, with a stone late on Wednesday night.
The two men had been drinking together throughout the day when an altercation began, with Sathe allegedly taking money from Chavan's pocket without consent, sparking a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Chavan attacked Sathe with a stone, killing him at the scene.
Chavan surrendered to the Kupwad police station shortly after the incident and confessed to the crime. The police have registered a case and further investigation into the case is underway.
