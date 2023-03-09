Uttar Pradesh Ex District Panchayat Chairman Wanted In Many Cases Arrested

Jogendra Singh Yadav carried a reward of Rs 25 thousand on his arrest (Representational)

A former district panchayat chairman, considered close to the Samajwadi Party, was on Thursday arrested by police, officials said here.

Jogendra Singh Yadav was wanted in several cases, including one registered under the Gangster's Act, and carried a reward of Rs 25 thousand on his arrest, they said.

Jogendra Singh Yadav's elder brother, former MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav, has been in jail for the last year in a case under the Gangster's Act case, they said.

Jogendra Singh Yadav's wife, Rekha Yadav, is presently the district panchayat chairperson.

Additional Superintendent of Police, D Kushwaha said Jogendra Singh Yadav is in police custody and detailed information regarding his arrest will be shared soon.

