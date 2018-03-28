Odisha Man Tied Up By Wife And Children, Set On Fire

Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the 36-year-old man died at a hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, they said.
Subash Singh, a driver by profession, came home drunk and misbehaved with his elder daughter. When the daughter opposed his indecent behaviour, he beat her up. His wife and another daughter came to the rescue of the girl. Singh then thrashed his wife and the children, they said.
The wife and children of Singh overpowered him and tied his hands and legs. Later, his wife poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, they said.
Comments
The wife was arrested.