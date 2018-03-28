Odisha Man Tied Up By Wife And Children, Set On Fire The wife and children of Singh overpowered him and tied his hands and legs. Later, his wife poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, police said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A woman was arrested for allegedly burning her husband to death, police said. (Representational image) Jajpur: A woman allegedly burnt her husband to death as he used to thrash her and their children in inebriated state at Saruabili in Jajpur district, police said today.



Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the 36-year-old man died at a hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, they said.



Subash Singh, a driver by profession, came home drunk and misbehaved with his elder daughter. When the daughter opposed his indecent behaviour, he beat her up. His wife and another daughter came to the rescue of the girl. Singh then thrashed his wife and the children, they said.



The wife and children of Singh overpowered him and tied his hands and legs. Later, his wife poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, they said.



Singh raised alarm after he was set on fire and the neighbours rushed and doused the flame. He was then taken to a nearby hospital. Later he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.



The wife was arrested.



