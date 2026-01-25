Man, 75, Pedals 300 Km By Rickshaw To Get Paralysed Wife Treated

In a remarkable display of devotion reminiscent of Bihar's "Mountain Man" Dashrath Manjhi, a 75-year-old man from Odisha recently travelled 300 kilometers by rickshaw to ensure his paralysed wife received life-saving medical treatment.

Babu Lohar, a resident of Modipada in Sambalpur, was forced to take desperate measures after his 70-year-old wife, Jyoti, suffered a stroke. Local doctors in Sambalpur advised that Jyoti required specialised care at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

Faced with a lack of financial resources and unable to afford a private ambulance, Lohar refused to give up. He transformed his cycle rickshaw into a makeshift ambulance by lining it with old cushions to provide some comfort for his wife.

The journey from Sambalpur to Cuttack took nine days. Lohar pedalled through the day and sought shelter near roadside shops at night. Despite his age and the physical toll of the journey, he successfully reached the hospital, where Jyoti underwent two months of intensive treatment.

The couple began their return journey on January 19. However, the trek was marred by a secondary tragedy when a vehicle struck their rickshaw near Choudwar. The accident left the elderly woman seriously injured and forced a temporary halt at a nearby health center.

After receiving medical attention for their injuries, Lohar remained undeterred. "We have no one else; we only have each other," he stated, as he prepared to resume the final leg of the journey back to Sambalpur.

The couple's plight caught the attention of the medical staff at the health center. Dr Vikas, who treated the couple following the accident, provided not only medical care but also personal financial assistance to help them reach their destination.

Lohar's unwavering commitment has drawn widespread admiration across the region.

(With inputs from Kumar Dev)