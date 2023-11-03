Navi Mumbai Man Wanted To Buy Gold At Cheaper Rate, Duped Of Rs 1 Crore

The accused said a pot filled with gold coins was found in Goa (Representational)

Two persons allegedly cheated a Navi Mumbai resident of Rs 1.05 crore by promising to sell him gold coins at a cheaper rate, police said on Friday.

According to the complainant, the accused, Neeraj Khandagale and Nitu Kadam contacted him to inform him that a pot filled with gold coins was found in Goa and the valuables were available for sale at a cheaper rate, an official said.

The complainant paid the accused Rs 1.05 crore in installments between March 2022 and July 2023. However, he did not receive any gold despite making the full payment, he said.

The Panvel police on Thursday registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and further probe is underway, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)