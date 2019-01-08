UP Man Allegedly Attempts To Rape Minor Girl By Offering Her Chocolate

The man lured the girl with chocolate and allegedly attempted to rape her.

A man allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh district hospital by luring her with a chocolate. Police said they are investigating the surveillance footage from the hospital to get more details of the incident.

"We are trying to identify the accused through CCTV footage. A case will be registered and further action will be taken," said police officer Rajesh Kumar.

Vishesh Gupta, the chairman for Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, also visited the hospital in Moradabad.

"I have visited the hospital to know more about the circumstances that led to the incident. I feel that the security of the women ward is very weak," said Mr Gupta, adding the statement of the girls' parents has also been recorded.

"It has also come to light that many parts of the hospital are not under surveillance. Orders are being issued in this regard," he said.

On December 6, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of a differently-abled woman in Moradabad after she resisted a rape attempt.