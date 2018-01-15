Mob Barges Into Madhya Pradesh School, Disrupts Student's 'Ghoomar' Performance

A child and a parent was injured in the incident which happened in a school in Jaora, about 42 kilometres from Ratlam, police added.
MPS Parihar, station in-charge of Jaora police station said, "Nearly 15-20 persons barged into the school premises where as part of its annual day function, "Ghoomar" dance from the film "Padmaavat" was being staged by a young student. The mob threw chairs, caused panic among the audience, disrupted the function and then fled the venue."
Police were in the process of registering a case, he added.