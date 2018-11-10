Man Stoned To Death In Jharkhand After Drunken Brawl

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem.

A man was stoned to death by unidentified persons following a drunken brawl in Jharkhand's Pakur.

Vakil Hembram, a resident of Labda village had gone to Gutipara village on Thursday to watch a football match and did not return home, the police officer said, adding, the residents of Gutipara village saw his body on Friday morning and informed the police.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons at the Littipara police station, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the police station, Sunil Sharma, said, adding, the police is trying to find out the motive behind Hembram's killing.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.