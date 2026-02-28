'Know Your House, Village': UP Judge Threatened By 2 Convicts Inside Court

It was not just another regular day for a district judge in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.

Additional district judge Nijendra Kumar would have moved on to the next case or called it a day after giving his judgment in a murder case involving two accused, Pintu Chauhan and Jaideep.

He gave them life imprisonment for killing a man by running him over with a vehicle.

What surprised the judge was the reply of the convicts to the sentencing: "we will come for you." They made the threat right inside the courtroom.

The two convicts also threatened the judge that they knew his address and village. Following the threat, Kumar has written a letter to the UP home secretary, state police chief, Bijnor police head and the district judge.

"The complainant was an individual, Renu, whose sister-in-law Anjali was married to the elder brother of the accused, Jaideep. Anjali filed several cases against Jaideep's family," lawyer Ritesh Chauhan said.

"The accused reached Anjali's village Matoora and dragged Anjali's father from the field and repeatedly drove the vehicle over him, causing his death on the spot. The judge has now pronounced the sentence in this case," he said.

The police have taken note of the incident and are looking into it.

With inputs from Zubair Khan