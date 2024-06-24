Elderly Waste Collector Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan Over His Viral Videos

Police said he was being mocked by some youngsters of the Lohawat village

An elderly waste collector in a Rajasthan village died by suicide after his videos went viral on social media, the police said.

The man used to collect plastic bottles and other waste material and sell it for a living. He had a handcart on which he would keep all the stuff.

Police said he was being mocked by some youngsters of the Lohawat village who also made his videos and shared them on social media.

"Do you want to buy some waste," the troubled man would ask them every time they made his videos.

A video shared on X - earlier known as Twitter - shows some men making his video and mocking him as he passes through the area with his handcart.

As the videos went viral, more people started recognising him. Irked over the viral videos and unwanted fame, officials said, Pratab Singh later died by suicide.

"His body was found hanging from a tree near the highway. A case has been registered and investigation is on," they said.