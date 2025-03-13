Speeding Mercedes From Chandigarh Kills 4 In Dehradun Hit-And-Run

At least four persons were killed and two others injured after a speeding Mercedes hit them in Dehradun on Wednesday, the police said, adding that the accused fled after the accident.

A Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 with a Chandigarh number plate hit four workers and two persons on a two-wheeler near the Uttaranchal Hospital around 8 pm, senior police official Ajay Singh said.

The workers were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Two of the victims have been identified as Mansharam (30) and Ranjit (35), residents of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, while the other two have not been identified yet, Mr Singh said.

The two persons riding the scooter - Dhaniram and Mohammad Shakib - suffered leg injuries and have been admitted to the hospital, he said.

The car has been recovered, and multiple police teams have been formed to search for the accused.