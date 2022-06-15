Babysitter Caught On Camera Beating Two-Year-Old Boy, Arrested

A video clip shows the woman slapping the child and pulling his hair

A woman babysitter was arrested on Tuesday after she was caught on camera beating a two-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur in absence of the child's parents, the police said.

30-year-old Rajni Chaudhry was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the toddler's parents citing the CCTV footage in which the babysitter is seen thrashing the child.

A video clip shows the woman slapping, punching the child and pulling his hair while he looks perplexed.

The toddler's parents suspected something was off as they found that the child had become physically weak over the past four months and was usually silent, officials said. They also took him to a doctor who found swelling in his intestines.

The couple then decided to install a CCTV camera at home.

When the couple saw the camera recordings, they found that the babysitter, who was hired four months ago to take care of their child, used to beat him frequently, officials said.

"A case has been registered and investigation is underway, " they said.