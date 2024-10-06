On CCTV, Punjab Man Beats Boy, 5, For Imitating His Pet Dog

The incident took place in Mohali

A video has gone viral showing a man in Punjab beating a five-year-old child for allegedly "barking" at his dog.

The incident took place in Mohali and was caught on CCTV.

The child was returning home from his tuition class when he saw the dog barking. He then imitated it, irking its owner.

The video shows the accused charging at the boy, who was carrying his school bag on his shoulders, and thrashing him for about a minute.

The man even throws him on the ground and steps on his chest.

After the assault, the child then walked away with another boy. It was not immediately clear if he sustained any serious injuries.

Police are analysing the CCTV footage and are conducting further investigation.