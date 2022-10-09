At Madhya Pradesh Health Centre, Cardboard Used To Support Fractured Leg

He was then taken to the district hospital by his relatives.

In a shocking case of medical negligence from Madhya Pradesh, the staff at a primary health centre used a cardboard to bandage the fractured leg of an injured man.

The man was rushed to the primary health centre in Roan village of Bhind district after he sustained leg and injuries in a road accident.

The doctors at the health centre used a cardboard as temporary bandage to treat the man's fractured leg.

He was then taken to the district hospital by his relatives, where he was later treated.

A video shows a cardboard tied around the man's leg as doctors at the district hospital began to change his dressing.

On being asked, a district medical official said the doctors used the cardboard because "plaster of paris", the material used to bandage a fractured limb, was not available at the health centre.

"There is nothing wrong with using a cardboard because the main intention of the staff was to give support to the fractured leg and stop bleeding as part of. The patient was referred to the district hospital for further treatment owing to the severity of the injury," he said.

In August, a similar incident had come to light when the doctors at a health centre in Morena district used a condom wrapper to treat a woman's head wound.