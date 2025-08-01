5 Hospitals, 180 km: 1-Year-Old Uttarakhand Boy Dies After Medical Negligence

A one-year-old boy, suffering from dehydration, died allegedly due to medical negligence after he was referred to five hospitals across four districts in Uttarakhand. Shubham Joshi, the son of an Army officer, Dinesh Chandra Joshi, allegedly faced inadequate service, lack of medical attention and recklessness of medical professionals. Taking note of the "unfortunate incident", Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation.

On July 10, when little Shubham showed signs of dehydration, including regular vomiting and could not be breastfed, his mother took him to the public health centre (PHC) in Chamoli's Gwaldam. From there, the boy was referred to the community health centre in Bageshwar's Baijnath, 22 km away. The PHC reportedly didn't have a paediatrician or facilities to attend to the child.

The child was taken to the CHC, where he was treated, but as his condition deteriorated, he was further referred to the district hospital in Bageshwar, another 20km away.

The doctor on duty at the emergency ward of a district hospital was busy on his mobile phone, the boy's father alleged. Nurses were also busy joking and laughing, he added.

"Neither the doctor nor the other staff talked politely. Even during the emergency, the doctor did not check my 14-month-old son properly and instead, referred him to Almora," he said, speaking to NDTV.

Parents of Shubham Joshi, one-year-old Uttarakhand boy, who died due to alleged medical negligence

The child suffered from blood flow impedance in the brain, and the lack of a pediatric ICU unit reportedly forced the doctor to refer the child to a higher centre.

According to the child's mother, she called for an ambulance at 7 pm, but the emergency service vehicle arrived two and a half hours late, after Mr Joshi called the District Magistrate and requested help.

"When doctors asked to call 108 for better treatment, I did, but there was no immediate action. I was alone; my husband was on duty in Jammu and Kashmir. I told the doctor that the ambulance had not arrived. The hospital staff was not concerned about helping us. They were oblivious to our pleas," said the child's mother.

At 9:30 pm, when the ambulance arrived, the child was taken to the Almora Medical College, the fourth hospital for treatment. The child was treated but again referred to a hospital in Nainital's Haldwani.

On July 12, the child was put on a ventilator by the doctors in Haldwani. However, four days later, on July 16, the boy was declared dead.

"I want to ask all people concerned, what does emergency mean? We lost our son to recklessness," said Mr Joshi.

Shubham's father, who is on the border protecting the country, is heartbroken that he couldn't save his child, the shining light of his house.

"I have lost my one-year-old son. I pray that no parent has to go through what I did. The child was alive when we took the child from Gwaldam to Baijnath to Bageshwar," the mother added while wiping her tears.

Chief Minister Dhami condemned the incident and ensured action against those responsible for the death of the child. "It is an unfortunate incident. To carry out health services at their best is our duty, but if any healthcare official slacks on their duties, then to take the right action against them is the government's duty, and we have initiated a probe into this. Those responsible for this will be penalised."

