2 Men Found Dead At UP Cremation Ground, Cops Suspect Murder On Diwali

Police are looking for those who were in close connection with the two dead people. (Representational)

Two men were found dead in a cremation ground in the Thakurdwara area of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The men have been identified as Rajendra Giri,40, and Nitesh,35. The police suspect that the two were hit on the head with a heavy object on the Diwali night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Uday Shankar Singh said, "A Tantrik practice may be behind the killings, but we need to collect more evidence to reach the conclusion."

A dog squad and forensic experts were brought to the site of the incident.

Vishal Yadav, area circle officer of Thakurdwara, said, "A couple of empty liquor bottles and wrappers of snacks were found at the crime scene, suggesting that the assailants were quite close to the slain persons."

According to him, the evidence collected from the crime scene suggests that both of them were brutally killed after being hit on the head by some heavy objects. They were possibly in an intoxicated condition and could not resist the assailants, who could be two or more.

Mr Singh said that the information is being collected about the people who frequently visited them.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.