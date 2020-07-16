11 Arrested For Attacking Police Team In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

The search is on to find the other accused in the case, police said (Representational)

Eleven people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking a police team in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, officials said.

Police have charged around 50 people in the case. Three policemen were also injured in the incident.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when a police team reached Bhavdaspur village following a clash between two groups.

"The police team was attacked by villagers there. Constables Akhilesh, Manish Kumar and Ravi Yadav were injured due to it," SP Abhishek Singh said.

He said while 11 people were arrested, the search for others in on.

