Opinion | With A Takaichi Mandate, India-Japan Collaboration Can Enter a New Era

Japan's leadership transition comes amid deep global uncertainty. A Sanae Takaichi government with a clear mandate would give India an opportunity to recalibrate the bilateral partnership-not incrementally, but with strategic clarity and urgency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Shinzo Abe shared rare personal rapport and alignment. Together, they shaped the idea of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Abe's tragic assassination disrupted that momentum. Now, political authority coupled with continuity in Tokyo provides space to adapt this framework to today's volatile environment.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran is a stark reminder of the fragility of global energy and trade systems. With the Strait of Hormuz under tension and oil markets highly volatile, both India and Japan face heightened risks to energy security and economic stability. Coordinated strategies-ranging from diversified energy sourcing to resilient supply chains for critical technologies-would not only safeguard national interests but also enhance the strategic credibility of the bilateral partnership.

The planned March 19 meeting between Japan's new leadership and President Donald Trump provides a timely peg for this recalibration. Discussions are expected to focus on the Iran crisis, energy security, and long-term defence cooperation, underscoring how immediate geopolitical pressures are reshaping alliance priorities. The summit offers India and Japan a concrete reference point for aligning strategies on energy diversification, resilient supply chains, and shared security architecture, reinforcing the practical necessity of closer collaboration.

India and Japan share more than contemporary geopolitics. Deep civilisational links-Buddhism, shared spiritual traditions, and cultural values-create a reservoir of trust rare in international relations. In an era of transactional diplomacy, this foundation is a strategic asset.

The partnership's strength lies in complementarity. Japan's mastery of advanced manufacturing and technology aligns with India's demographic scale, innovation ecosystem, and market depth. Past successes-Suzuki-Maruti, metro systems, industrial corridors-demonstrate the power of this synergy.

The next phase must decisively address strategic vulnerabilities. Semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries, clean energy technologies, and resilient supply chains are now central to national competitiveness and security. Coordinated India-Japan strategies across sourcing, manufacturing, and innovation can shape future value chains rather than simply react to them.

Defence and security collaboration also requires pragmatism. Co-development, modular projects, and selective co-production can build operational familiarity and strategic trust.

Demographics offer another point of convergence: Japan's ageing workforce contrasts with India's youth. Structured collaboration in skills, technology transfer, and managed labour mobility can strengthen both economies.

Joint initiatives in Africa and Southeast Asia, combining Japanese technology and financing with Indian entrepreneurship and regional knowledge, can offer a credible alternative to extractive or transactional models of development.

Both countries value ties with the United States. Coordinated approaches where interests align can enhance leverage, resilience, and strategic autonomy in a turbulent global order. Acting together in multilateral fora can also help sustain a rules-based system threatened by retreating powers.

Shintaro Ishihara and Akio Morita urged a self-confident Japan capable of speaking firmly when confronted with unfairness. Today, a closer India-Japan partnership can enable both countries to act similarly-not in opposition to the global order, but in defence of fairness, credibility, and balance.

Persistent bureaucratic differences remain, but sustained institutional engagement and clear accountability can ensure that ambition is translated into results.

As global crises - from the war in Iran to instability in the Indo-Pacific - test the resilience of nations, a reinvigorated India-Japan partnership anchored in shared values, strategic confidence, and practical cooperation offers a model for meaningful international engagement. With decisive leadership in Tokyo and attention to the March 19 summit, both countries have a rare opportunity to transform longstanding goodwill into actionable strategic momentum.

(Milinda Moragoda is a former Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister and diplomat, and the Founder of the Pathfinder Foundation, a strategic affairs think tank.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author