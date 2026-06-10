Opinion | Why India Appointed A Non-Muslim Ambassador To Saudi Arabia, For First Time Ever

The appointment of Mr Vipul as the new Indian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a historic shift in India's diplomatic strategy. It breaks the established convention since 1948 of sending a Muslim ambassador to the country. In this regard, Vipul is the first non-Muslim Indian diplomat in Saudi Arabia. His appointment is significant not just from a geopolitical lens but also for the underlying signalling.

Geopolitically, Saudi Arabia matters to India for reasons that extend far beyond the traditional lens of oil and expatriate labour. Riyadh today occupies one of the most important positions in India's diplomatic landscape. It is a critical energy partner, a leading political actor in the Gulf, the custodian of Islam's two holiest sites, and an increasingly influential economic hub. Under its Vision 2030 transformation agenda, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a centre where investment, technology, infrastructure, culture, and geopolitics intersect, creating new opportunities and strategic considerations for countries such as India.

In this backdrop, the appointment of Mr Vipul is a wise choice. A career diplomat from the 1998 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, he brings extensive experience in the Gulf and the wider region, having served in Cairo, Colombo, Geneva, and Dubai, and most recently as India's ambassador to Qatar. His appointment reflects expertise, seniority, and familiarity with a strategically vital region rather than any departure from diplomatic meritocracy.

However, more than his professional credentials, it's the fact that he's the first non-Muslim diplomat to head the mission in Riyadh since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established that has gained more attention. In a highly polarised environment, the risk lies less in the appointment itself than in the narratives that may be constructed around it.

Since the late 1940s, New Delhi had exclusively selected senior Muslim diplomats for the ambassadorial role in Riyadh and the consul general position in Jeddah. This practice was primarily rooted in logistics; the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia plays a massive role in coordinating the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which sees hundreds of thousands of Indian Muslims travel to Islam's holiest sites. India sends the second-largest Hajj contingent to Saudi Arabia after Indonesia - 1,75,000 is the official Hajj quota. With such a huge number of Indians coming in for Hajj, the role of the consul general in Jeddah and the ambassador in Riyadh becomes crucial in terms of coordination with Saudi authorities. According to senior diplomats posted earlier in the region, the coordination and management of Hajj often requires the ambassador's presence in Mecca and Medina, Jamarat for coordination, as the Saudi management also shifts to these areas. Since a non-Muslim is not allowed in the area where the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, the management of the pilgrimage may be adversely affected if the ambassador cannot be in the area. An example is the fire tragedy in the tent city of Mina in 1997, in which hundreds of Indians died, and the then ambassador, Hamid Ansari, rushed to the site of the tragedy for coordination with higher Saudi authorities.

However, in recent times, sources indicate that the pool of eligible Muslim candidates has shrunk considerably. This scarcity has occasionally forced the government to extend the tenures of sitting ambassadors or look outside the career diplomatic corps entirely - such as in 2016, when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Ahmad Javed was appointed for the role.

India has historically sent many Muslim envoys to Saudi Arabia, not because non-Muslims were incapable but because the combination of linguistic familiarity, cultural comfort and coordination of Hajj pilgrimage often made practical sense.

The incoming ambassador has his task cut out. He takes the helm at a complex time for Middle Eastern geopolitics. Beyond navigating broader regional security challenges and ongoing tensions involving Iran, Riyadh is increasingly entering into open economic and diplomatic competition with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - traditionally one of New Delhi's closest allies in the region. Despite these shifting dynamics, Saudi Arabia remains a cornerstone of India's foreign policy, serving as a critical partner for energy security, bilateral trade, mega-investments, and the welfare of the millions of Indian expatriates living in the Kingdom.

The danger today, though, is that nuance is easily lost. One side may say this appointment proves that the 'new India' no longer needs old sensitivities. Another may say the government has deliberately discarded Muslim representation in a symbolic capital. Neither reading is completely fair. This appointment must be seen as an evolution in diplomatic practice and strategic engagement rather than just departing from a set convention.

(The author is a senior journalist and anchor)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author