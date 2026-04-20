What Data Can See, And What It Cannot, In Children's Lives

Across education systems today, data plays an increasingly central role in decision-making. It helps governments track progress, identify gaps, allocate resources, and strengthen programmes at scale. Used thoughtfully, data can illuminate patterns that would otherwise remain invisible. It can support accountability and improve outcomes for millions of children. But there is a distinction we must hold carefully. Data can show us trends. It cannot show us a whole child. This matters because children's development does not unfold in neat, linear ways. It moves through bursts, pauses, regressions, leaps, and moments that resist measurement altogether.

A child may appear disengaged in one environment and deeply curious in another. A learner marked “behind” in one metric may be thriving in ways that the metric does not capture. When systems rely heavily on measurable indicators, they inevitably privilege what can be counted. Attendance, completion rates, assessment scores, timelines.

These are important. But they are not complete descriptions of learning or development. They do not tell us whether a child feels safe. They do not reveal whether curiosity is growing. They cannot capture the tone of a caregiver's voice or the steadiness of an adult's presence. One example shared in a recent discussion illustrates this clearly. A child was assumed to be struggling with colouring tasks. Only later did a caregiver notice that the child disliked the sensation of paint on their hands. The issue was not ability. It was sensory experience. No dashboard would have detected that without an adult paying close attention and interpreting what they saw. This is where human judgment remains indispensable. Monitoring systems are powerful tools.

They can strengthen delivery and reveal where support is needed. But they should not be asked to do what they are not designed to do. When data is treated as a complete picture rather than a partial one, it can lead to premature conclusions, especially when applied early in a child's life.

Labels assigned too quickly, “not ready,” “delayed,” “behind”, can follow children in ways that shape expectations long before their capacities have had time to unfold. The challenge, then, is not whether to use data. It is how to use it wisely. Well-designed systems recognise that data is most useful when paired with context. They create space for educators and caregivers to add interpretation, not just inputs. They treat metrics as signals to investigate, not verdicts to accept. They allow for nuance rather than forcing uniformity. In policy design, this balance is critical.

Systems must be robust enough to function at scale, yet flexible enough to reflect lived realities. They must support decision-making without constraining it. And they must leave room for what cannot be easily quantified but remains essential to development. If intelligent systems are to contribute meaningfully to children's lives, they must be built with humility about what they can and cannot see. Because the purpose of data in education is not to define children. It is to help adults understand them better.

(About the Author: Vedeika Shekhar is a Public Policy Specialist at NITI Aayog, where she works on advancing policy frameworks and evidence-based interventions in education, gender equality, early childhood care and learning, and human development outcomes).