Special Classes During Summer Vacation Will Not Be Allowed: Kerala Minister

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday said that special classes during the summer vacation will not be permitted in schools and warned of strict action against institutions violating the rules.

In a statement, the minister said that according to the Kerala Education Rules, summer vacation for students is mandated from the last working day of March till May and this must be strictly followed.

He said conducting classes during this period would be a violation of rules, and action would be taken against such institutions.

Citing the prevailing heatwave conditions, the minister said that even revised working hours have been introduced for labourers and forcing children to attend school during this period would amount to a violation of their fundamental and human rights.

He noted that the extreme heat could pose health risks to children in school environments.

Referring to previous directions of the Child Rights Commission and court orders, Sivankutty said no one has the right to disrupt children's vacation.

The directive applies to all schools in the state, including government, aided, CBSE and ICSE institutions, he said.

The minister added that vacation classes could adversely affect the physical and mental well-being of children and directed education department officials to monitor and take action against violations.

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