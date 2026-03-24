Opinion | 'Undeclared Emergency' in Bengal: Four Pieces Of Proof

After you read this column, you may want to Google Article 356 (1) of the Constitution of India. To put it in a sentence, under this Article, the Union government can assume powers and responsibilities of a state legislature, take over the working of the state and govern it through the office of the President. Which is why it is also known as President's Rule.

In June 2021, Narendra Modi had tweeted, "The Dark Days of Emergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India's democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution".

Empty words.

In the last week, a Chief Minister and two former Chief Ministers have spoken up.

Omar Abdullah: "These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states & especially in West Bengal but that's no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true - officers don't win elections for political parties, the leaders of political parties do. No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority".

"These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states & especially in West Bengal but that's no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true - officers don't win elections for political parties, the leaders of political parties do. No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority". Akhilesh Yadav: "The conspiracy the BJP is plotting by removing the DG of police, other senior officials in West Bengal, will not work. The people will vote for Mamata Banerjee".

"The conspiracy the BJP is plotting by removing the DG of police, other senior officials in West Bengal, will not work. The people will vote for Mamata Banerjee". Arvind Kejriwal: "The BJP has turned the Election Commission into its weapon to win elections through deceit. What is happening today in West Bengal is exactly what happened in the Delhi elections as well. Names were struck off the voter list, the police administration gave free rein to the BJP's thuggery, and the entire administration was engaged in ensuring the BJP's victory. The very fabric of democracy was torn apart. Today, Mamata Didi too is fighting to save democracy. In this struggle, we stand with her".

Then, on the floor of Parliament, your columnist said: "The Home Ministry should ensure they perform (their duties) in Parliament. But currently, the Home Ministry is more interested in doing an 'undeclared Emergency' in Bengal".

All this is not hollow rhetoric. Here is what is happening.

Transfer of senior officials of the state government: Within hours of the announcement of the elections in Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued unilateral directions to transfer senior officials, without any rationale or explanation. These included the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, the DGP, and hundreds of other officials from different departments at various levels. All this being done, without consulting the state government, is both unusual and unprecedented. Another example of the ECI being a law unto themselves.

Electors, candidates under 'adjudication': At the time of writing, there is still no clarity on who is eligible to vote, and who is not. 60 lakh names in Bengal are up in the air. Even some candidates are in this list of 'to be adjudicated'. With elections weeks away, when will all these pending claims be resolved? Why is the right of a genuine citizen to vote, or stand for election, under threat?

Deployment of 2 lakh central forces: 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already been deployed in Bengal. Indications are that the ECI will deploy another 2,000 companies. This will take the total number of CAPF personnel to over two lakh. 700 companies will be retained in the state, even after polling is completed. Unprecedented.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC): The MCC comes into effect immediately after the announcement of election dates. Consider this: On 14 March, Narendra Modi visits Bengal and announces developmental projects. On March 14, Narendra Modi visits Assam and announces developmental projects. On March 15, the ECI announces the dates for the elections. What a glorious coincidence!

P.S. In August 1949, speaking during the Constituent Assembly debates, Dr Ambedkar said, "I do not altogether deny that there is a possibility of these articles (provisions of Emergency) being abused or employed for political purposes... the proper thing we ought to expect is that such articles will never be called into operation and that they would remain a dead letter".

(Additional research: Ayashman Dey)

(Derek O'Brien, MP, leads the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author