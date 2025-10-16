Social media is abuzz with clips of an overconfident ten-year-old boy (name withheld) facing veteran host Amitabh Bachchan in one of the episodes of KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) recently. From start to finish, the boy displayed childish immaturity. He made comments like “Mujhe rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna” (“I know the rules, so don't explain them to me now”).

After getting a question wrong, he left with no prize money. Since then, the poor boy and his parents have become victims of nationwide trolling.

Still in class 5, the boy has time to learn and improve. But the adults who're trolling him and his parentson social media continue to be incorrigible. The boy could certainly have done better. But as a sane society vouching to be civilised and ‘sanskari', isn't trolling a child stooping too low? It also raises a question on the TV industry's TRP tactics, where the channels go to any extent - even exploiting children's vulnerabilities - to gain TRPs.

Modern Upbringing

Indian society has transformed drastically with each decade. It's taken a toll on eroding Indian family values. Families are shrinking. Gaps left by deep social connections and familial bonds are replaced by social acquaintances, built not on the plank of values and affection but to fill mutual vacuum. The shift in social norms has subtly led to kids being brought up in an unbalanced manner. They are either ignored or over-pampered.

Social Media And Self-Praise

Schools teach students to be humble, praise others and not themselves. But once outside the school precincts, children are influenced by social media and other apps. All over they see people flaunting themselves in a larger-than-life manner. It's about self, one's achievements. Narcissism is at display 24/7.

This conflict between what's taught in schools – humility, not praising oneself – and the behaviour of the adults surrounding children is conflicting. It's the responsibility of the parents, family and society to tactfully draw a line for kids to emulate right behaviour.

TRP-Driven Channels

Media is business driven by TRPs. Behind-the-scenes, edited clips are chosen to generate viewership. It's almost an area of self-censorship. Normal content is not micro-managed by the regulator. With overconfidence being at play all around them, what else would the children learn?

In the present case, we don't know whether the boy was ‘coached' by the channel to speak the way he did. There are numerous and widely documented instances of children being manipulated and exploited on reality television programmes. Producers and coaches prioritise drama, emotional manipulation, and compelling storylines to attract viewers. Riding on the social media buzz at the cost of the young boy's trolling, the TV channel concerned in this case has managed to garner views for KBC. But when a child and his sanity are in question, all stakeholders must be made answerable.

Emotional Impact

Let's stop mocking the child. A 10‑year‑old is still learning. Mistakes or misbehaviour is normal. But public shaming or harsh criticism can harm a child's self‑esteem. It can lead to anxiety, embarrassment, social withdrawal, or other negative outcomes. The child might recall being mocked online more than learning anything useful.

It's also time TV channels are monitored by regulators. The young boy and his family have gone through enough embarrassment. Let's not scar and scare them anymore. Grow up, adults.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author