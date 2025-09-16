Opinion: PM Modi, A Leader Who Placed Nation Above Self

"We have only one resolve - Nation First." These words of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji capture the essence of his life and leadership. His every thought, action, and commitment is devoted to India's service. That is why, when he stands among soldiers, he becomes one of them, when he meets athletes, he fills them with the spirit of triumph over adversity, when he engages with the youth, he becomes their guide and inspiration, and when he addresses women's aspirations, he stands as their protector and strength. This rare blend of sensitivity and determination continues to take India to greater heights and strengthen its voice on the global stage.

We have all lived through an India where policies often remained stagnant and corruption eroded public trust. Today, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we witness a transformed India, one defined by decisive governance, bold reforms, and rising global stature. This transformation is not accidental; it is the result of a leader who placed the nation above self, turned challenges into opportunities, and instilled confidence in every citizen that India's best years lie ahead. This is where leadership matters, the leadership of PM Modi.

What sets Prime Minister Modi apart is not just the boldness of his decisions, but the discipline of his governance model. In his leadership, orders are never one-way instructions; they are part of a constant cycle of feedback and accountability. Every task is tracked, every outcome measured, and every success used as a stepping stone for the next reform. This rhythm of command and review has created a culture of responsibility that energises the entire system. Just as striking is his futuristic use of technology. From real-time dashboards to digital platforms that put government in the hands of citizens, he has turned governance into a seamless, transparent, and efficient process. For a generation raised on technology and for leaders across the world, he stands as a living example that discipline, innovation, and accountability can co-exist, and that true vision is timeless.

Prime Minister Modi's commitment to national security has been resolute and forward-looking. Guided by the belief that a strong India must stand firm on its feet, he has introduced a new military doctrine and modern defence policies that safeguard our borders and prepare the nation for emerging challenges. From strengthening indigenous defence production under Atmanirbhar Bharat to advancing strategic partnerships with global powers, his vision has ensured that India is not only secure but also recognised as a formidable strategic force on the world stage.

Today, the results of this leadership are visible in every sphere. The life of the citizen has become simpler, and opportunities for the youth have multiplied, and India's voice commands unprecedented respect across the globe. On the occasion of his birthday, we not only extend our heartfelt wishes but also renew our collective resolve: to walk with him on the path of Nation First, and to see Bharat rise to even greater heights in the years ahead.

(Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd) is a cabinet minister in the Rajasthan government.)

