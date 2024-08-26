At the Democratic National Convention (DNC) stage in Chicago, Little Amara shouts, "Everybody over here, say 'Kama'." Then joins in her sister, Leela, "Everybody over here, say 'La'." The lesson continues, "Together 'Kama-la.'" The excited crowd shouts in unison, "Kaama-la".

The two young women are the grand-nieces of the US Vice-President and the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. It's ironic that a nation that has seen its Vice President work tirelessly for the past three-and-a-half years still needs a lesson in pronouncing her first name. Even then, they don't get it right.

The pronunciation of her name is just scratching the surface. Kamala, in essence, is yet another example of how across the West, even if political leaders of colour manage to reach the top, they find themselves operating within systems that remain resistant to profound transformation and dominated by White leaders. Behind their historic achievements still lies that complex web of said and unsaid racism, bias, and discrimination, which continues to affect politicians and celebrities of colour, even at the highest levels of power. Barack Obama, Rishi Sunak, and even leaders who deny this reality, like Nikki Haley and Priti Patel, have all had to contend with it.

Justifying Her Name, And Also Her Place In America

At the DNC, after that elaborate pronunciation lesson, 'Kaamala' - as the Americans pronounce it - went on to introduce herself to a nation she was born in 59 years ago. Daughter to immigrant parents, she tried to connect with her people emotionally. She spoke about herself, her beloved Indian mother, her sister, her Jamaican connection through her father, and her strong Indian links. The media was kind enough to say she "reintroduced" herself to all Americans. In her 40-minute-long speech, she urged people of colour to "never let anyone tell you who you are. You show them who you are".

And yet, she dedicated her whole speech telling all Americans who she was. She had to. It was not enough for her country folks that in 2021 she shattered all glass ceilings by becoming the first woman, first Black American, and first Indian American to hold the office of Vice-President of the United States. She passionately declared in Chicago, "I promise to be a President for all Americans." And, as if unsure of the people's trust in her, Harris pleaded with the people to put faith in her, "You can always trust me to put country above party and self."

Biden Didn't Have To Re-Introduce Himself

The difference between President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is perhaps the fact that Biden was Obama's running mate twice, and both times, he did not have to get someone to tell the nation whether his name was pronounced as 'Biden', 'Beden', or 'Byden'. He did not have to "re-introduce" himself, and he did not have to punch above his weight.

Those privileges are not available to Kamala Harris. It has been a euphoric few days for Harris, and it's true that her party has welcomed her with open arms, and that she has so far been getting good press. But the question is, is America itself ready to accept a woman - and a person of colour - as President?

Obama Couldn't Escape Racism. Kamala Can't Either

When Barack Obama burst onto the political centre stage, campaigning for the coveted post in 2008, many had questioned whether America was ready for a Black President. He swept away the last racial barrier in American politics without much trouble. But even Obama faced questions about his birth certificate and legitimacy, something that has come to be known as the 'birther conspiracy'. It's a false and racist theory that claims Obama was not born in the United States and was therefore ineligible to be president. The theory was heavily promoted by former President and now Harris's Republican opponent Donald Trump, who was a private citizen at the time.

When he was finally elected, Obama offered hope and promised change-something Harris is repackaging today. But Trump, too, is repackaging his old playbook. He recently questioned Harris's racial identity in Chicago during a heated exchange at a convention for Black journalists; he had earlier even insinuated that Harris was "not American enough" to be the President. Kamala herself has spoken publicly about her experiences with racism and discrimination. In her memoir The Truths We Hold, she wrote about her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, teaching her and her sister how to cope with racism: "My mother would say, 'You will be faced with people who don't like you because of the colour of your skin. But you must never let that define you.'" In a 2020 speech, she spoke about the challenges of overcoming stereotypes: "As a woman of colour, I've had to fight to be seen, to be heard, and to be believed... But I've never let anyone define me or my potential."

Sunak's Story

The problem non-White politicians face is universal across the West. During the UK election campaign early last month, a leader of Nigel Farage's Reform Party passed racist comments against his own sitting Prime Minister, calling Sunak a "Paki". Sunak was angry, but he did not push back enough except to show his hurt during a media interview: "My two daughters have to see and hear Reform people who campaign for Nigel Farage calling me an 'effing P***'. It hurts, and it makes me angry, and I think he has some questions to answer."

There was jubilation all over the UK when Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister in 2022. From relative obscurity in 2015, when he was elected as an MP for the first time, to becoming the country's first Indian-origin, Hindu Prime Minister, Sunak's was a fairytale story. Back then I had been told by White people, Pakistani and Bangladesh-origin people that Rishi Sunak was the right choice. His leadership was lauded as evidence of the UK's commitment to diversity and meritocracy. But despite his position, Sunak was subjected to racial slurs and scepticism about his loyalty and cultural affiliations. Even the office of the Prime Minister could not exempt him from the prejudices and challenges faced by other people of colour.

The experiences of Obama, Kamala, and Sunak, along with other politicians of Indian descent, such as Priti Patel in the UK or Nikki Haley in the US, illustrate a broader pattern where the representation of minority groups in politics is no doubt celebrated but does not necessarily translate into meaningful change for those communities. The control, decision-making powers and authority remain with the White masters - even if leaders like Patel and Haley continue to defend racist and discriminatory actions or remarks against the people of their communities.

The Battle Ahead For Kamala

Anyway, it has been smooth sailing for Kamala Harris so far. But she faces an opponent known for dealing in personal insults. Apparently, Trump knew before Joe Biden withdrew himself from the race that he would be replaced by Harris. He told a crowd about it much before her nomination, "I got him [Joe Biden] out of the race, and that means we have Kamala." Trump then added, "She's so bad. She's so pathetic." He has already questioned her racial identity, and is now on to find a nickname for her that sticks. His personal attacks continue as he keeps reminding his supporters that she laughs like a "lunatic" and is "crazy".

For Kamala Harris, after a fantastic first few weeks, the honeymoon will well and truly be over soon.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author