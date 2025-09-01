As American politics casts a long shadow over its reservoir of scientific talent, India, a talent exporter to the world's technology and research centres for decades, might be poised for a wave of reverse migration of scientific talent from the US.

Immigration restriction anxieties, reduced federal grants and the anti-science ideology of US President Donald Trump are persuading early-career Indian scientists and engineers already in the US to rethink their careers and the bleak futures they face.

International post-doctoral researchers and PhD students - a significant number of them Indian - are seriously considering leaving the United States due to dwindling job prospects and reduced research budgets, especially in federally funded fields such as climate science, reproductive health, and AI control.

Tamil Nadu Takes The Lead

Grasping this opportunity, the Tamil Nadu government has undertaken one of the strongest and best-framed reverse migration schemes in recent history to entice them back.

The open-ended initiative offers globally competitive pay, startup research grants, relocation allowances, including residence, and expedited visa processing. A new "Tamil Talents Plan" will create a database of foreign scholars and organise an annual conclave to match them with Indian institutions of learning.

The state also plans collaboration between returning scholars and state universities in the shape of co-supervised PhDs, joint research labs, and long- and short-term research. State universities such as the University of Madras and Madurai Kamaraj University are preparing to host returning talent in basic and applied sciences, particularly in AI.

In its latest budget, the government also sanctioned Rs 100 crore for two new research centres in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

Can India Regain This Talent?

Nowhere is the reverse migration rhetoric more urgent than in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Indian-origin computer scientists and engineers have driven AI's Silicon Valley boom, but the sector is now inescapably tied to the political turbulence under Trump.

Biden had launched the AI Safety Institute in 2023 to fund early-stage AI safety research and set standards for emerging risks. But under the second Trump administration, that initiative was swiftly dismantled. Biden's executive order was rescinded, the institute was rebranded with a narrower mandate, and funding pipelines were cut. The institute was later rebranded as the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, shifting its focus to national security threats rather than comprehensive safety and transparency. These shifts have left early-career researchers - many dependent on such grants - facing cancelled projects, frozen opportunities, and mounting uncertainty about their future in the US.

The chilling atmosphere in the US research community is evident in the restrictions placed on Chinese-origin researchers with targeted FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) raids and deportations. These actions have driven hundreds of Chinese scientists out of American institutions.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's Department of Justice distributed memos and executive orders to compel the removal or defunding of DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) programmes from federally funded institutions and initiated probes into universities that adopted such programmes.

Together, these trends have generated a climate that limits AI ethics research, algorithmic justice, and socially valuable technologies, all fields disproportionately led by early-career international researchers.

India, however, is slowly building a robust AI ecosystem. From the INDIAai mission to the establishment of Centres of Excellence in Telangana and Karnataka, the intent is evident. However, intent needs talent.

This ecosystem is underpinned by infrastructure and institutional capacity. For example, India's PARAM Siddhi ranks among the world's top supercomputers, and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and IISc are building AI-focused research clusters. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated AI ethics frameworks to balance innovation with accountability. These are not just signals of intent but scaffolds that can absorb world-class AI talent.

To lure AI engineers back, India must act fast and in a focused manner. First, other state governments must follow Tamil Nadu's initiative by creating single AI researcher fellowships with competitive pay, computing infrastructure, and equity in public-private research spinoffs. Second, India must introduce visa-on-arrival for spouses and dependents, similar to Canada and Singapore's tech-talent policy. Third, to avoid a mismatch of expectations between returnees and domestic institutions, the government must establish AI talent liaison offices that handle onboarding, lab matching, and IP conflict.

Global Competition, National Strategy

Unlike many other countries, India can combine policy incentives with large-scale computational resources and research ecosystems that are already in place. The expansion of national supercomputing facilities, AI hubs at IITs and ethical AI initiatives position India as not just a follower but a leader in shaping the future of responsible AI.

India, however, is not alone in enticing American-trained scientists with lucrative repatriation packages. China, South Korea and several EU countries are also extending similar repatriation packages, usually coupled with fast-tracked residency, seed money and tax incentives. India's only relative advantage is emotional and ideological: it is still the homeland of a majority of these scientists. The question is whether it can also be the cradle of their research.

To this end, the Ministry of Science and Technology must introduce a national diaspora scientist policy. This could include one-window returnee portal, expedited ethics clearances for impactful science, and cross-institutional mentorship schemes for early-career scientists. The Indian Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR) can co-host biennial "reverse migration roundtables" on US campuses with large Indian graduate enrolments.

Above all, the state needs to protect returning scholars from local gatekeeping. The majority of India's top scholars abroad fear being "lost in hierarchy" or not being granted autonomy when they return. Independent research clusters with lateral entry, autonomous fund management, and performance-based renewals could then be India's scientific governance paradigm shift.

Bringing the Research Ecosystem Home

Not only do the returning scientists arrive as individuals, but they also arrive with networks, mentors, partners, and most importantly, startups. India's "Startup India" ecosystem could offer a powerful incentive for US-registered startups to relocate by implementing founder-track visas and tax-neutral reverse flips. Leading voices in the ecosystem are urging these changes: founders are calling for tax neutrality on reverse-flipping shareholding to India, including easing of ESOP vesting and capital gains burdens. Similarly, experts are advocating for deferred or phased tax treatments, especially for high-impact startups with job-creating potential. These measures would align strategic incentives with India's long-term innovation and employment goals.

A standalone 'AI-Startup Landing Pad' in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune could offer regulatory clearances, cloud credits, and approvals to hire. Indian institution-to-world philanthropy for institutions like the Gates Foundation or Open Philanthropy could also facilitate the shift, with blended research affiliations and adaptive fieldwork arrangements.

In addition, returnees appreciate rigorous scholarship. They desire to do work that counts: clean energy, public health, fair tech. That is how India can outcompete even the wealthiest research environments: by providing content and complexity.

A Not-To-Be-Missed Moment

The exodus has begun. India has long been a launching ground for scientific dreams and not a home. But windows like these do not stay ajar for long. If India is to convert brain drain to brain gain, it must do more than merely talk. It must offer scale, support, and self-respect to the diaspora's best brains. India can position itself as a hub for socially responsible AI, focusing on fair algorithms and inclusive datasets. This will encourage both stability and scale in the industry.

[Deepanshu Mohan is Professor of Practice and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies, Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana. Geetaali Malhotra and Anubhi Srivastava are Research Assistants with Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana.]

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info.

