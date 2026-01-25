In a global environment often dominated by headline-making announcements and high-velocity deals, the European Union's partnership with India has followed a different rhythm. It has been quieter, less performative, and largely absent from the glare of headline diplomacy. Yet, for the Indo-European business community, this very characteristic has become its greatest strength.

The EU-India economic relationship has been shaped not by episodic breakthroughs, but by continuity. It is a partnership that has grown steadily through business-to-business engagement, long-term investments, and sustained collaboration between companies, particularly small and medium enterprises, that form the backbone of both European Union and Indian economies. These are not headline-grabbing transactions, but they are the building blocks of durable economic integration.

EU companies have been present in India for decades (some even from the 19th century), working across manufacturing, engineering, clean technologies, mobility, life sciences, and services. Many entered the market early, adapted patiently, and chose to embed themselves deeply within India's industrial and skills ecosystem. Their approach has been incremental rather than transactional, rooted in long-term planning rather than short-term gain. This reflects the nature of the European Union itself. As one of the most complex regional cooperation groupings of the modern world, the EU does not operate with the speed or centralised decisiveness of a single nation-state. Its strength lies elsewhere- in consensus, stability, and regulatory credibility. While this complexity can sometimes appear difficult to navigate, it has also produced one of the most predictable and trusted economic spaces globally.

For Indian businesses, engagement with the EU offers something uniquely valuable: Access, in one framework, to 27 diverse yet integrated economies. For European companies, India represents not just scale, but the world's largest and most dynamic growth market, one that increasingly values quality, sustainability, and technological depth. The relationship is therefore not asymmetrical; it is complementary.

Much of this partnership has unfolded away from the spotlight. European SMEs, in particular, have played a quiet but critical role by working with Indian suppliers, setting up niche manufacturing units, transferring know-how, and co-developing products for global markets. These firms may not command headlines, but collectively they shape supply chains, create skilled employment, and anchor long-term value creation.

The EU's credibility as a business partner stems precisely from this consistency. European companies tend to enter markets with a long view, placing emphasis on standards, compliance, workforce development, and sustainability. In India, this approach has resonated increasingly with companies and policymakers alike, especially as the country moves up the value chain and integrates more deeply into global production networks.

As discussions around deeper India-EU economic cooperation gain high momentum, including the conclusion of India-EU FTA negotiations, it is worth recognising that much of the groundwork has already been laid. Businesses on both sides are not starting from scratch; they are building on decades of operational familiarity and trust. For them, the value of any future framework lies less in symbolism and more in its ability to simplify, scale, and accelerate what is already working.

The India-EU partnership may not always move at supersonic speed, but it moves with intent. It is a relationship defined by reliability rather than rhetoric, by depth rather than spectacle. In an era where economic partnerships are increasingly tested by volatility and uncertainty, this steady, rules-based, and mutually respectful engagement stands out.

For India, the EU offers a gateway to a broad, sophisticated economic space with high standards and global reach. For Europe, India offers scale, talent, and one of the most compelling growth stories of our time. Together, they are not chasing momentary advantage, but shaping a partnership designed to endure.

That quiet confidence, built over years - not announcements - is what gives the EU-India business relationship its lasting credibility.

(Sonia Parashar is Secretary General, Federation of European Business in India (FEBI), the apex body representing European companies operating in India.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author