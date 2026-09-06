Although gone are the days when I used to cover the Dahi Handi festival on the ground, I still visit some of the festive locations every year just for one simple reason - nostalgia. Yes, Dahi Handi makes me nostalgic. As a true blue Mumbaikar I have grown up watching and participating in this festival. Later on, when I became a TV journalist, I covered this celebration year after year. I have seen the transformation of this festival over the decades. From the modest matkis hung in the middle of streets at moderate heights, broken by local Govinda pathaks, the celebration is now enveloped in glamour and commercialisation.

Without passing any judgement, I appreciate how the festival continually adapted to stay relevant across generations.

Opinions may differ but the credit to transform the festival and keep it youthful and innovative goes to a few politicians like Jitendra Awhad, Sachin Aher, Pratap Sarnaik and Ram Kadam who belong to different parties.

Awhad was the first one to organise a fashion show below the Dahi Handi in Pachpakhadi Thane. He also invited Spanish Castellers to Thane who celebrated a similar festival of forming human towers in Catalonia. Students of a business school attended his event to see the practical application of the concepts like goal-setting, team-building, risk management and so on. Sarnaik was instrumental in giving a professional structure to the festival. Aher gathered Bollywood celebrities at Jambori Maidan in Worli and Ram Kadam infused big cash into the festival in the form of rewards to participants of tall human pyramids.

Some of the politicians have genuine love for the festival while others seem to capitalise on its popularity. In any case, their involvement has benefitted the festival.

Despite all the risks, commercialisation and politicisation, Dahi Handi festival remains an event which synthesises culture, religion and sports. The slogan "Govinda Ala Re..." still triggers excitement in me and makes my adrenaline rush in my mid 40s as it did during my teenage years.

Moreover, in the time of growing social polarisation on communal lines, it is worth remembering that the song from the film Bluff Master (1963) , which has become the anthem of this Hindu festival, was sung by Mohammed Rafi, a Muslim.

Every Janmasthami, I still miss that pandal at Pach Pakhadi in Thane from where I have broadcasted this event live for over 15 years. I really longed for the day and enjoyed the coverage. The last chapter of my novel 'Bombay 3' is based on it.

(Jitendra Dixit is Executive Editor at NDTV and author of the book 'Bombay After Ayodhya' and 'Bombay 3')

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author