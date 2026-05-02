Opinion | "Empire Of Arms": How US Economy Sustains War Outside And Violence Within

The contemporary economy of the United States is often praised for its technological innovation, financial dominance, and entrepreneurial dynamism. The social dynamic is based on unbridled individualism, atomic lifestyles and utilitarian theses. However, a parallel perspective highlights the embedded role of militarisation, arms production, and violence-linked industries - commonly conceptualised as a "war economy." This framework does not claim that violence is the sole organising principle of the US system, but rather that economic, political, and cultural forces interact in ways that can sustain both internal violence and external military engagement.

At the core of this structure lies the scale of defence expenditure. The United States allocates approximately $900 billion annually to its military, accounting for roughly 35-40% of global military spending.

This persistent high level of spending - regardless of wartime conditions - reflects what experts describe as a deeply institutionalised military-industrial complex. Defence contracts, technological innovation, and global deployments together create an ecosystem where military expenditure is not only a matter of national security but also a driver of economic growth and employment.

Parallel to this is the domestic gun economy. The United States hosts one of the largest civilian firearms markets in the world, generating over $90 billion in total economic activity annually.

While constitutionally protected, this widespread availability of firearms creates a unique socio-economic condition where the production and circulation of weapons are normalised within civilian life. Critics argue that this normalisation increases the probability of violence, particularly when combined with social stressors and institutional gaps.

The consequences are visible in the recurring phenomenon of mass shootings, including those in schools which are very common. These incidents reveal a troubling contradiction: a highly developed society facing persistent challenges in safeguarding public spaces. While it would be simplistic to attribute such violence solely to economic structures, the intersection of accessibility to firearms, psychological vulnerabilities, and social fragmentation creates an environment where such tragedies can occur with alarming frequency.

Political dynamics further reinforce this system. Organisations such as the National Rifle Association exert significant influence over policy through lobbying and public mobilisation. This reflects a broader feature of democratic capitalism, where concentrated economic interests can shape legislative outcomes. As a result, regulatory reforms - especially those related to gun control - often encounter sustained resistance.

Category Indicator Estimated Value Remarks Defense Spending Annual military budget (2025–26) $900+ billion Largest in the world; 35–40% of global military spending Share of GDP 3–3.5% Global military bases 750+ Reflects global military presence Gun Industry Total economic impact $90–92 billion/year Includes manufacturing, retail, supply chain Gun Violence Cost Total economic cost $500–550+ billion/year Healthcare, policing, lost productivity Mass Shootings Incidents (recent yearly average) 600+ incidents/year (broad definition)

Beyond economics and politics, deeper socio-cultural dimensions must be considered. American society is frequently characterised by strong individualism. While this fosters personal freedom and innovation, it can also lead to social atomisation - weakening collective bonds and increasing isolation. In such a context, mental health challenges, though not inherently linked to violence, may interact with structural conditions to produce extreme outcomes.

Cultural representation also plays a subtle yet important role. The global reach of Hollywood has contributed to the normalisation of violence in popular media. Although empirical evidence does not establish a direct causal link between media and violent behaviour, the repeated portrayal of violence can shape perceptions and desensitise audiences over time.

Externally, the same economic and institutional structures manifest in global military engagement. The United States maintains hundreds of military bases worldwide and is a leading exporter of arms. This global presence reinforces its geopolitical influence but also situates it at the centre of international conflict dynamics. Thus, the internal normalisation of militarisation is mirrored in its external projection of power.

At the same time, systemic vulnerabilities persist. Events such as the September 11 attacks exposed significant gaps in national security despite vast military expenditure. Such incidents highlight the limits of a system heavily orientated toward military solutions while underlying social issues remain insufficiently addressed.

Finally, structural inequalities, including racial tensions and historical discrimination, add another layer of complexity. These factors contribute to social fragmentation and can intensify cycles of alienation and conflict. The internal societal problems are manifesting at the political and world levels.

In conclusion, the concept of a "war economy" in the United States captures a complex interplay between defence spending, the gun industry, political lobbying, and socio-cultural dynamics. While these elements can contribute to both internal violence and external conflict, it is essential to approach the issue with nuance. The United States is not defined solely by violence but by a tension between security, economic growth, individual freedom, and social cohesion. Understanding this balance is crucial for any meaningful discourse on reform and peace not only within the US but in the world also.

(Rajiv Tuli is an independent columnist and commentator)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author