Velusamypuram will remain a painful memory for Tamil Nadu. The scale of the tragedy that unfolded with the loss of 40 lives, including 10 children and several women, in a political gathering is gruesome, if not unprecedented.

Actor and TVK chief Vijay is known to attract crowds, irrespective of where his political journey takes him, this one tragedy will remain an indelible memory. It should remind every politician and star the flipside of their mass appeal, star display, political power and the craze they thrive on.

The rally, which was organised by Vijay's political supporters, saw large crowds and heavy security presence. However, what was meant to be a show of strength for the actor's growing political influence instead turned into a disaster, exposing several flaws. The state administration and the DMK have categorically blamed TVK for flouting the conditions that were given for it while permissions were granted. The TVK is alleging a criminal conspiracy. And, the AIADMK/BJP have blamed both the TVK and the state.

One key takeaway from the response to the tragedy is that Vijay continues to behave like the enormously powerful star and not a grassroots politician. The fact that he left for Chennai and has not met the press after such an enormous tragedy has been seriously criticised. Even his party hasn't put out a single senior leader before the media and instead has relied on social media posts and forward.

It's clearly time for Vijay to address a press conference and face tough questions, both about his politics and this tragedy.

This, especially as every politician worth their salt in Tamil Nadu has made a public display of grief at Karur, ostentatious or not, it's part of electoral politics. If Vijay can't come out in public because it will create more crowds, his party's senior leadership ought to have been on display. Unfortunately, that senior leadership remains invisible.

However, it's important to cut beneath the politics and ask specific questions and categorical answers, which are essential to determine the truth. While Vijay needs to answer tough questions, the Tamil Nadu Police and the state government can't duck responsibility.

The Delay: A Key Factor?

Vijay was scheduled to arrive at noon, but he reached only after 6 pm. The crowds surged to see him and thousands waited despite the heat all day. This was characteristic of crowds for big stars anywhere in south India. Stars and even politicians come late to allow the crowds to gather and, in the sweltering heat, the star-stricken fans display every bit of their endurance to get a glimpse of their icon.

Why was Vijay so delayed is the first crucial question? Did this delay add to the chaos? The crowds surged once he arrived, as is always the case, but did the delay leave them in a desperate state. Could things have been different had the event followed its planned timings?

Why Floodlights Went Dark?

It's now clear that soon after Vijay reached the spot, the floodlights went off for a bit. This threw the area into darkness. Did this lead to panic? The government said power from the electricity board was not cut off, but a floodlight connected to a generator organised by the TVK switched off after power to it from the generator was cut off. We simply need to know who cut the power and why? Was it because people fell on the generator and did the lights going dark lead to a panic and hence the stampede?

Tree Branch Incident

Vijay's fans are known to climb on buildings, poles, banners and anything that can give them a vantage view of the star. He has warned his fans, but did they follow? A broken tree branch with slippers on it reveals how fans had climbed there to get a vantage view. The branch gave way, did that lead to some chaos?

Police Action: Lathicharge And Its Impact

Images of the police using lathis to control the crowds have been circulated. Was this done to clear the way for Vijay? If yes, did this add to the situation. Such were the crowds that it was virtually impossible to take people who had fainted to the ambulance or outside the chaos.

What exactly did these 500 policemen do? Was their response enough, or was the situation simply too overwhelming for them to manage? This is not the first rally by Vijay, there have been many in the past, surely the police were aware of the situation.

The Question Of Planning: Was It Sufficient?

The critical question revolves around the planning of the event and the permissions given. Despite the rally being approved, it is becoming clear that the authorities and organisers failed to account for the number of people who would show up.

The rally's original application requested permission for 10,000 people, but reports indicate that the crowd size ballooned to an estimated 27,000. This is the job of the local intelligence to estimate and they know how to do this.

Was there enough planning to accommodate such a large crowd? Was the choice of venue, which was cleared by the police, a fair decision? The narrow roads leading to the venue also raised concerns about whether it was appropriate to host an event of this magnitude in such a constrained location.

Reports suggest the TVK initially sought an even more congested location for the rally, but were denied by the police. The choice of Velusamipuram was an alternative cleared by the police. The lack of coordination between the organisers and the authorities could have led to this situation. The TVK has had a hostile exchange with the state administration and has blamed the police in past rallies.

While it is the responsibility of the police to enforce the conditions imposed for such an event, it's equally the responsibility of the organisers to adhere to it.

The police have alleged the TVK flouted several norms. They say there was a lack of basic amenities like water and shelter from the heat for such a large gathering. Too many advertisements and flex boards also led to a lot of distraction. These were reportedly installed at various locations in the city without permission. Many fans even formed convoys of vehicles around Vijay's car, which was clearly not allowed.

Past Lessons Forgotten

Isolated incidents of suffocation, fainting, and injuries have been reported during Vijay's rallies in Trichy, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Namakkal. Despite these previous lessons, the organisers and authorities seem to have failed to implement adequate safety measures, highlighting a critical gap in planning and crowd management that continues to be ignored.

The political exchange over the loss of 40 lives is bound to be intense, but it may not help in finding the facts. In fact, it will only bury the facts. It does leave a question mark over Vijay's rallies in future. He has the right to campaign and the state has the responsibility to protect the people. How do we balance that right and duty with reality is a key question.

The police have filed serious charges against TVK leaders, but not Vijay himself. He may not be legally responsible for the tragedy, but the moral responsibility is on Vijay as much as it is on the authorities who were in charge.

Last, but not the least, parents who take toddlers to an event of this nature really need to question what they are doing. The glimpse of a star or a politician is not worth such an effort, young or old. It's a tragic reflection of our society.

