It's the week of Thanksgiving in America. But for Jensen Huang, perhaps even Christmas has come early. Last week, the Nvidia co-founder was being carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey. This week, he is feasting, being the protagonist in one of Silicon Valley's most extraordinary corporate comebacks.

Chips aren't traditionally a side dish on the Thanksgiving menu, but this year, they're the main course. The trillion dollars that were wiped out are back in. The doorbuster deal of the season was Nvidia. Some who were still bullish bought Nvidia at a discount last week and have already had their Thanksgiving bonanza pay off. By Monday, the sale was over. The short sellers, meanwhile, were left holding the bill.

It began with allegations that the CEO of the world's largest tech behemoth had been caught having an extramarital affair, and if that isn't heresy, then add to it an alleged connection with someone with ties to China's Ministry of State Security, Beijing's intelligence arm. This at a time when national security and technology form an unusual and vital dalliance. And then an alleged second affair with the company's vice president.

What followed was Jensen's public resignation and suspense over his return to Nvidia. From resignation to reinstatement, no one could see this coming on Monday morning. However, the entire saga can be captured with a few Cs.

Competence: Jensen Matters

Love him or loathe him, few can dispute Jensen Huang's technological prowess. The Taiwanese-born American entrepreneur co-founded Nvidia in 1993, laying the brick and mortar of a company that would occupy the highest echelons of the technological revolution. Over three decades, Jensen transformed a graphics chip company synonymous with the gaming industry into one producing chips that would form the technological spine of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The last eleven days accentuated just why Nvidia is so sacrosanct to the AI revolution and moved not just markets but Washington's top residence and agencies to back him. Huang's competence as a techno-evangelist was never questioned; his conduct certainly was.

There is the obvious irony here: AI promises to reduce our dependence on human beings. Yet the fortunes of one of the world's most valuable AI companies appear remarkably dependent on a single human being.

Conduct: The Great American Success

Corporate America is ruthless. Capitalism and competitiveness have long epitomised American success, and that makes it a game of chance. Corporate America has long wrestled with this dichotomy between professional competence and personal conduct. But the Nvidia controversy transcended the mea culpa of just an executive's extramarital affairs. Allegations of links to China's Ministry of State Security and proximity to America's technology sweetheart were more than just bad optics. They're what keep national security hawks up at night. The investigations are ongoing. Singapore-based Megaspeed is facing scrutiny over suspected chip diversion to China, as the administration has tightened export controls.

For Nvidia's board, this transformed a personal indiscretion into a geopolitical controversy with severe security ramifications. Character wasn't the only thing in doubt; collusion (albeit inadvertent) was the focus, to see if the company's interests or America's technological security had been compromised.

Contrition

From the corner office to a mea culpa confession, Huang wrote statements and memos about his poor judgement, the hurt he had caused his family and how he had let his employees down. Even when he was out, his presence was in, as several employees clamoured for his reinstatement. When Huang returned to Nvidia's headquarters, employees greeted him with chants of “We love Jensen” and “Welcome home, Jensen.” A contrite Huang acknowledged that he made terrible mistakes and said, “I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

For many, Nvidia is Jensen and Jensen is Nvidia. The board had announced that the search for a successor was on. Which brings me to another C: conundrum. A board can always find a CEO. But can it replace Jensen? Another techno-evangelist who could take his vision and push it to the next level?

No one knows who could have replaced Jensen. Someday, someone will. Just not this week. Huang also benefited from an outpouring of support across Silicon Valley.

Collusion (Or Not)

Redemption in Silicon Valley does not mean exoneration in Washington. President Donald Trump has said that the US government possesses no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. The board, too, in its initial investigations, said the same. But the investigations are not over.

The Trump card, quite literally, came when the President, in a televised interview, acknowledged communicating with Nvidia's board directly and indirectly, arguing that the company was of exceptional importance to America and Jensen's brilliance was too sacrosanct to overlook. The administration's argument is that Nvidia is no ordinary corporation. It is a strategic American asset in the technological competition with China.

Confidence

On Monday, Nvidia shares surged more than 31%, adding nearly a trillion dollars to its market capitalisation, the same trillion that had been wiped away earlier. The relief rally was felt across hemispheres, from Wall Street to Taipei.

Meanwhile, short sellers were nursing billions of dollars in estimated paper losses. But beyond the euphoria lies an unsettling question about key-person risk. If one individual's employment status can move hundreds of billions of dollars in shareholder wealth, what does that tell us about corporate succession planning?

In short, Jensen Huang never believed in it. He has said as much, and he ran a famously flat organisation, with around 60 executives reporting directly to him. His argument was that any of them could run a company.

The problem is that none of them was ever named to run this one.

Wall Street has voted on Huang's competence. It has not voted on his conduct. A market rally is only a vote of confidence, not a clean chit of innocence.

Congress

The markets have closed. The investigations have not. Wall Street is already feasting, but Capitol Hill has yet to be served its answers.

Democrats and Republicans spar on most issues, from healthcare to housing to immigration. But they coalesce on a few, especially when national security, technology and China converge. Then it truly becomes a bipartisan issue.

Here is what awaits Jensen Huang.

On December 1, Huang is scheduled for a closed-door interview involving the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. On December 2, Nvidia's general counsel, Tim Teter, is expected to face the same panels. On December 3, Huang is scheduled to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee.

Four congressional committees and three consecutive days of scrutiny await Jensen Huang, with questions about what Nvidia knew about the alleged diversion of advanced American semiconductors to China, whether its compliance mechanisms were adequate, and what assurances the Trump administration provided to Nvidia's directors.

Trump says the board did a great job. Congress wants to know how that job was done.

Importantly, the scrutiny is bipartisan. And with Democrats preparing to assume control of the 120th Congress in January, it could extend well into 2027.

There Is, Of Course, Another C: China

This time, the elephant in the room is the dragon. Jensen Huang is back in the corner office, while Megaspeed is headed for Washington's trade blacklist.

Designed in America, manufactured largely in Taiwan, and allegedly diverted to China through Southeast Asian intermediaries, Nvidia's chips illustrate the vulnerabilities of global technology supply chains.

Washington wants American chips to power the global AI revolution without inadvertently powering its strategic rivals. As Jake Sullivan, the former National Security Advisor (NSA), caveated, “small yard, high fence”.

Competence took Huang to the top. Conduct brought him down. Contrition helped bring him back. No collusion has been established. Confidence has returned to Wall Street. Congress now wants answers. The chips were made; the deals were laid. But when it comes to China, Congress asks: was Jensen played?

As Americans prepare to gather around their Thanksgiving tables, Huang has more reason than most to give thanks. But while Silicon Valley celebrates and Wall Street feasts, Washington still has a few bones to pick.

(Akshobh Giridharadas is the Consulting Editor, US Desk, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author