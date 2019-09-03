Zomato's Tweet Is Very Relatable For A Lot Of People. Seen It Yet?

Zomato's latest tweet is tickling people's funny bone. The food delivery platform has already won a number of fans online for their social media game, with some funny and some thoughtful tweets. Their latest post, which falls firmly in the former category, is making a lot of people say "same." If you have a habit of saving the condiments you receive with your food orders, you will find their post very relatable.
This morning, Zomato India took to Twitter to share a joke that seems to have resonated with many. If you have a special corner for all the oregano and chilli flakes packets you get with your food orders because you can't bear to throw them away, this tweet will make you laugh out loud. Take a look at it below:
Papa: "Mera beta bada hoke collector banega."— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 3, 2019
Beta: *becomes a collector of oregano and chilli flakes packets*
For a lot of people who collect the sachets they receive with their orders, the tweet was relatable.
STOP ATTACKING ME https://t.co/0wNNivY3TM— 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, somesh (@nitrosomesh) September 3, 2019
@ZomatoIN seems to be in some nice trolling mood https://t.co/GMWAK5Nfgv— Sandyspeaks (@sandeeplodaya) September 3, 2019
Some Twitter users also added to the list of things they collect - and the list includes everything from saunf to wet wipes.
😂😂 don't forget plastic spoons, napkins, ketchup sachets, napkins, plastic dabbas...— Icarusfalls (@kurian_anu) September 3, 2019
Ketchup. You forgot ketchup sachets.— Hahaakar (@aakarcr) September 3, 2019
Collector of orders from restaurants— Anokhi 😍 (@SassyAnokhi_) September 3, 2019
Order ke saath Saunf kaun layega ? Woh bhi chahiye .— Yasir Wahid (@proactiveyasir) September 3, 2019
While one even shared a picture of the oregano and chilli flakes packets they had collected.
Sup pic.twitter.com/ui2QIVJd8z— A (@iNeedBiryani) September 3, 2019
In July, Zomato's tweet on eating "ghar ka khaana" or homemade food had similarly inspired a ton of amused reactions.
Do you find Zomato's tweet relatable? Let us know using the comments section.
