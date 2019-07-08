Zomato's Viral 'Ghar Ka Khana' Tweet Triggers Hilarious Responses

Zomato's viral tweet has led to a ton of responses on Twitter.

A funny tweet from Zomato has triggered a flood of responses that has netizens in splits. On Wednesday, food delivery platform Zomato shared an amusing tweet, asking customers to eat home-cooked food for a change. That bit of advice, coming from a food delivery app, left people chuckling - and also prompted other brands to copy the tweet.

"Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye (Guys, eat home-cooked food for a change)" wrote Zomato on Twitter.

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

The funny tweet, which has been 'liked' over 18,000 times, led to a flurry of responses from other brands and companies.

"Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke jaana chahiye (Sometimes you should keep your phone aside at 3 am and sleep)" said the official account of YouTube India.

Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke 😴 jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019

Amazon Prime, on the other hand, asked people to watch something on cable for a change

guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/HKxxCUfMc2 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 4, 2019

While travel and hotel booking website Ixigo asked its customers to stay at home

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar par bhi baithna chahiye! https://t.co/pVHLU6A3KY — ixigo (@ixigo) July 5, 2019

MobiKwik asked people to stand in line and pay their bills, rather than through them

Guys, kabhi kabhi queue me lag ke bhi Electricity bill pay kar dena chahiye https://t.co/PGYkM8pNAW — MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) July 5, 2019

While Faasos asked people to cook for a change, rather than ordering in

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud bhi khana bana lena chahiye 😜#SundayMotivationhttps://t.co/cSJCxGqiNs — FAASOS (@faasos) July 7, 2019

But Zomato managed to have the last word - and the last laugh. Collecting all the responses in one screenshot, they asked everyone else to think of their own tweets.

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

The witty tweets from Zomato have been widely appreciated on the microblogging website. Let us know what you think of them using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability