Man Cancels Order Over "Non-Hindu Rider". Zomato's Response Kills It

"They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider," the man wrote on Twitter

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2019 12:23 IST
On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about cancelling his Zomato order. (Representative Image)


On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about cancelling his order placed on food delivery platform Zomato as the designated rider was a "non Hindu". Zomato's response to his complaint is winning the Internet.

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN ," Amit Shukla tweeted. "They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation."

In a series of tweets, Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," Zomato responded this morning.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," Mr Goyal tweeted.

Zomato's response was widely praised on social media for "rejecting bigotry and hate":

Zomatodeepinder goyalnon hindu rider

