Man Cancels Order Over 'Non-Hindu Rider'. Zomato's Response Kills It

On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about cancelling his Zomato order. (Representative Image)

On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about cancelling his order placed on food delivery platform Zomato as the designated rider was a "non Hindu". Zomato's response to his complaint is winning the Internet.

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN ," Amit Shukla tweeted. "They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation."

In a series of tweets, Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," Zomato responded this morning.

Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," Mr Goyal tweeted.

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. ???????? https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Zomato's response was widely praised on social media for "rejecting bigotry and hate":

This statement from a startup founder is what is required. Only @ZomatoIN from now on!! — Abdul Rasheed اعيش فلسطين (@VivaaPalestine) July 31, 2019

Well handled by Zomato.... — Rushank (@rushanksoni19) July 31, 2019

My next 5 orders will be from you ❤️ — Khan Saab (@CanadianSaab) July 31, 2019

Well said! Rare to find corporate voices publicly rejecting the growing hate and bigotry. ???????? — SamSays (@samjawed65) July 31, 2019

