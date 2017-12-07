Zomato Ad With Judwaa Twist Made Anu Malik Smile

Enormous hoardings filled with witty Bollywood puns, pop culture references and hilarious rhymes are part of Zomato's latest ad campaign. The creatives quickly went viral, with many stopping to take pictures and post them on social media.
So, what made Anu Malik smile? A Zomato hoarding which cheekily references his Judwaa hit Oonchi Hai Building.
Stuck in a traffic jam, this made me smile. Nice one guys @Zomato@ZomatoINpic.twitter.com/jAnk60lOoE— Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) December 6, 2017
The original track from 1997's Judwaa featured actors Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 saw the masala hit repackaged and re-released this year. The song was from actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu's Judwaa 2.
Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah was quick to thank Mr Malik for his praise.
Thanks! This has definitely made us smile :) @AksharPathak@prao24@aarbee_z@deepigoyal— Pankaj Chaddah (@pankajchaddah) December 6, 2017
Last month, Zomato pulled an ad that was deemed offensive after commentator and author Suhel Seth tweeted a picture of it, tagging Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and the Advertising Standards Council of India. Zomato immediately apologised and replaced the ad.
