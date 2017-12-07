Zomato Ad With Judwaa Twist Made Anu Malik Smile

The tongue-in-cheek Judwaa reference got a big thumbs-up from music composer Anu Malik

December 07, 2017
New Delhi:  After pulling a controversial ad that was part of its latest outdoor campaign, Zomato, the Indian restaurant search and discovery service, has a reason to smile: Anu Malik. On Wednesday night, the music composer tweeted a picture of a billboard with a Zomato ad he says made him smile while he was stuck in traffic. 

Enormous hoardings filled with witty Bollywood puns, pop culture references and hilarious rhymes are part of Zomato's latest ad campaign. The creatives quickly went viral, with many stopping to take pictures and post them on social media.

So, what made Anu Malik smile? A Zomato hoarding which cheekily references his Judwaa hit Oonchi Hai Building
 
The original track from 1997's Judwaa featured actors Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 saw the masala hit repackaged and re-released this year. The song was from actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu's Judwaa 2.

Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah was quick to thank Mr Malik for his praise.
 
Last month, Zomato pulled an ad that was deemed offensive after commentator and author Suhel Seth tweeted a picture of it, tagging Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and the Advertising Standards Council of India. Zomato immediately apologised and replaced the ad.

