Zomato's Latest Ad Campaign Is Viral, But Not Everyone's Loving It

One particular ad by Zomato has sparked mixed reactions online. Commentator and author Suhel Seth took to Twitter about two hours before writing this to call out Zomato for what he terms a 'shameful' ad. He even tagged Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani in the tweet.
Shame on you @ZomatoIN ! Absolutely shameful what you've attempted to do. Your investors should be sickened by your behaviour! @smritiirani : this is outrageous. @ascionlinepic.twitter.com/pSChhHSrxo- SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) November 30, 2017
Zomato's co-founder Pankaj Chaddah immediately apologised for the ad, saying that the company will take it down.
Hey, while we didn't mean to, we can see why it can be offensive to people, and we apologize for it.- Pankaj Chaddah (@pankajchaddah) November 30, 2017
We will take this ad down with immediate effect. cc @AksharPathak@prao24
However, many on the microblogging site have urged Mr Seth to look for the humour in the hoarding
It is all in genuine fun! Come on! Maybe don't put this on a huge hoarding, but please don't rescind the whole ad altogether!- What's in a name? (@k0ol1) November 30, 2017
This add is brilliant. Very creative and humorous. #FreedomOfExpression please don't take it down.- Manish Vyas (@whathehelll) November 30, 2017
In fact, many have even praised Zomato for the ad and its tongue-in-cheek humour
Zomato is killing it with their hoardings. Neat pic.twitter.com/WTYfw4DJkS- Jayesh Ughade (@jayeshughade) November 28, 2017
When you hire Virat Kohli for your advertisement pic.twitter.com/KgtuEwLdFu- Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 28, 2017
Other cheeky ads by Zomato have also been well-liked on social media.
Check them out below:
Hey guys, we at @Zomato (me mostly, I'm a great team player) have been working on some outdoor ads. If you spot one in your city, please share a picture with us (me). Thanks! pic.twitter.com/sxl5qYpAuk- Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 29, 2017
Your pun game isn't strong ? Go order online on Zomato. @AksharPathak@ZomatoIN@Zomato#gurgaontrafficisnotboringanymore#pungamestrong#orderonlinepic.twitter.com/d7RsYviHlR- Jatin Monga (@jatin30monga) November 29, 2017
Click for more trending news