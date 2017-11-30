Zomato's Latest Ad Campaign Is Viral, But Not Everyone's Loving It

Shame on you @ZomatoIN ! Absolutely shameful what you've attempted to do. Your investors should be sickened by your behaviour! @smritiirani : this is outrageous. @ascionlinepic.twitter.com/pSChhHSrxo - SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) November 30, 2017

Hey, while we didn't mean to, we can see why it can be offensive to people, and we apologize for it.

We will take this ad down with immediate effect. cc @AksharPathak@prao24 - Pankaj Chaddah (@pankajchaddah) November 30, 2017

It is all in genuine fun! Come on! Maybe don't put this on a huge hoarding, but please don't rescind the whole ad altogether! - What's in a name? (@k0ol1) November 30, 2017

This add is brilliant. Very creative and humorous. #FreedomOfExpression please don't take it down. - Manish Vyas (@whathehelll) November 30, 2017

Zomato is killing it with their hoardings. Neat pic.twitter.com/WTYfw4DJkS - Jayesh Ughade (@jayeshughade) November 28, 2017

When you hire Virat Kohli for your advertisement pic.twitter.com/KgtuEwLdFu - Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 28, 2017

Hey guys, we at @Zomato (me mostly, I'm a great team player) have been working on some outdoor ads. If you spot one in your city, please share a picture with us (me). Thanks! pic.twitter.com/sxl5qYpAuk - Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 29, 2017