Zomato's Latest Ad Campaign Is Viral, But Not Everyone's Loving It

Shame on you @ZomatoIN ! Absolutely shameful what you've attempted to do. Your investors should be sickened by your behaviour! @smritiirani : this is outrageous. @ascionlinepic.twitter.com/pSChhHSrxo - SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) November 30, 2017

Hey, while we didn't mean to, we can see why it can be offensive to people, and we apologize for it.

We will take this ad down with immediate effect. cc @AksharPathak@prao24 - Pankaj Chaddah (@pankajchaddah) November 30, 2017

It is all in genuine fun! Come on! Maybe don't put this on a huge hoarding, but please don't rescind the whole ad altogether! - What's in a name? (@k0ol1) November 30, 2017

This add is brilliant. Very creative and humorous. #FreedomOfExpression please don't take it down. - Manish Vyas (@whathehelll) November 30, 2017

Zomato is killing it with their hoardings. Neat pic.twitter.com/WTYfw4DJkS - Jayesh Ughade (@jayeshughade) November 28, 2017

When you hire Virat Kohli for your advertisement pic.twitter.com/KgtuEwLdFu - Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 28, 2017

Hey guys, we at @Zomato (me mostly, I'm a great team player) have been working on some outdoor ads. If you spot one in your city, please share a picture with us (me). Thanks! pic.twitter.com/sxl5qYpAuk - Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 29, 2017

Indian restaurant search and discovery service Zomato has been turning heads with its latest outdoor ad campaign. Throughout the Delhi and the National Capital Region, residents can now witness enormous witty hoardings with Bollywood puns, pop culture references and hilarious rhymes. The ad campaign with its funny creatives has gone viral on social media, but not everyone seems to have taken a liking to it.One particular ad by Zomato has sparked mixed reactions online. Commentator and author Suhel Seth took to Twitter about two hours before writing this to call out Zomato for what he terms a 'shameful' ad. He even tagged Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani in the tweet.Zomato's co-founder Pankaj Chaddah immediately apologised for the ad, saying that the company will take it down.However, many on the microblogging site have urged Mr Seth to look for the humour in the hoardingIn fact, many have even praised Zomato for the ad and its tongue-in-cheek humourOther cheeky ads by Zomato have also been well-liked on social media.Check them out below:Click for more trending news