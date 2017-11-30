Zomato's Latest Ad Campaign Is Viral, But Not Everyone's Loving It

Not everyone likes Zomato's tongue-in-cheek humour

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 30, 2017 15:05 IST
Zomato's latest ad has sparked mixed reactions online.

Indian restaurant search and discovery service Zomato has been turning heads with its latest outdoor ad campaign. Throughout the Delhi and the National Capital Region, residents can now witness enormous witty hoardings with Bollywood puns, pop culture references and hilarious rhymes. The ad campaign with its funny creatives has gone viral on social media, but not everyone seems to have taken a liking to it.

One particular ad by Zomato has sparked mixed reactions online. Commentator and author Suhel Seth took to Twitter about two hours before writing this to call out Zomato for what he terms a 'shameful' ad. He even tagged Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani in the tweet.
 
Zomato's co-founder Pankaj Chaddah immediately apologised for the ad, saying that the company will take it down.
 
However, many on the microblogging site have urged Mr Seth to look for the humour in the hoarding
 
In fact, many have even praised Zomato for the ad and its tongue-in-cheek humour
 
Other cheeky ads by Zomato have also been well-liked on social media.

Check them out below:
 

 

