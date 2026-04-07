Zoho Co-Founder Calls For Reverse Migration To Villages: "Lot More Has To Happen"

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu urged people to consider moving back to their villages in Tamil Nadu, citing the untapped potential and talent pool in the rural areas. He believes that with the right infrastructure and opportunities, villages can become hubs for innovation and growth.

Vembu was replying to a post on how towns, such as Papanasam, Neduntheru and Ayyampettai, were without locals to take care of the ancient temples. This happened after years of migration to metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Vembu stated that villages in the Tanjavur district have lost a lot of talent in the last 40 years. He mentioned that there are abandoned houses and temples in so many places.

"It is time to go back," he wrote.

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See the post here

In the last 40 years, villages in Tanjavur district have lost a lot of talent, with abandoned houses and temples in so many places. It is time to go back. We are doing our part - we have an office and we are building a campus near Kumbakonam. We are also funding Yali Aerospace, a… https://t.co/67NG7M9rwF — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) April 6, 2026

Although Vembu's post was about a particular area, his idea of reverse migration to villages resonated with many on X (formerly Twitter). His call is driven by his vision to decentralise tech jobs and create opportunities in rural India.

He said he has already set up offices in rural Tamil Nadu, including a campus near Kumbakonam, and is backing local startups like Yali Aerospace.

"We are doing our part - we have an office and we are building a campus near Kumbakonam. We are also funding Yali Aerospace, a drone startup in Tanjavur town. A lot more has to happen," he added.

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Social Media Reaction

The post went viral with over 76,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes. Vembu's initiative has sparked a debate, with some supporting the vision and others highlighting the challenges.

"I am prepared to relocate to Kumbakonam if I can be of any use in any business or running a temple," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Best wishes. Rejuvenating the village economy is a needed exercise, on everyone's part. Good effort," another user wrote.

"Great sir, I wish I will also do something for village in next five year. I working towards opening one skill development centre fully funded by my savings.All aspirations comes from you. Thanks for thinking and loving mother land Bharat this much," a third user wrote.