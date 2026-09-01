Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath's Response Goes Viral After Employee Praises His Brother's Looks

A light-hearted exchange between Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath and an employee has gone viral online. Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath responded humorously after an employee admitted that he found Nithin's younger brother, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, better looking.

In a post on X, Zerodha employee Dinesh Pai wrote, "Don't tell Nithin I said this, but Nikhil is better looking. Natural choice for these posts."

Nithin responded to the confession by joking that he had discovered a "disloyal member" in his team.

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In his post, Nithin said that he had just found out that a "disloyal member" of his team thought Nikhil Kamath was much more handsome than him. He added that he had decided to change the photo on the website and keep Nikhil's picture under his name.

The post also featured a screenshot of Nithin's bio on his website.

The bio of Nithin Kamath reads, "Nithin bootstrapped and founded Zerodha in 2010 to overcome the hurdles he faced during his decade-long stint as a trader. Today, Zerodha has changed the landscape of the Indian broking industry. He is a member of the SEBI Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) and the Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC). Playing basketball is his zen."

However, instead of Nithin's photograph, the bio featured a picture of Nikhil, making the exchange even more humorous.